COURT REGISTER

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

April 24

Jurji Kravcuk (34), of Willington Road, Kirton. Failing to comply with Food Safety and Hygiene Regulations (Boston) by way of presenting 219 items of perishable food the labelling of which did mislead consumers as to the foods durability in that the ‘use by’ information was false. £258 fine, £30 v/s, £4947.35 costs. No separate penalty for four further counts of failing to comply with Food Safety and Hygiene Regulations.

Aldis Gruntins (38), of Kings Road, Spalding. Assault (Spalding). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £178 fine, £85 v/s, £85 costs.

Christopher Hutchinson (67), of Portland Place, Retford. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £50 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Jenty Devall (19), of Fairview Court, Woodston. Stole various items worth £330 from Morrisons (Pinchbeck). 6 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £4 costs.

Dean McGrath (28), of Wedgwood Drive, Wisbech. Breach of non-molestation order (Deeping St Nicholas). 6 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s. Possession of cannabis (Boston). 6 months conditional discharge. Drugs to be forfeited.

April 25

Fernando Carvalho (44), of Roman Bank, Spalding. Had in a public place a large knife (Spalding). 26 weeks prison sentence suspended for 24 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £115 v/s, £350 costs, knife forfeited. No separate penalty for no insurance, no MOT and for fraudulently using a vehicle registration mark. Commission of further offence during operational period of suspended sentence order to continue, £50 fine.

Fernando Carvalho (44), of Roman Bank, Spalding. Stole whiskey and chocolate bars worth £27 belonging to Iceland (Spalding). 2 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 24 months, rehabilitation activity requirement.

Timothy Louth (35), of Nidds Lane, Kirton. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Keith Robinson (64), of St Mary’s Meadows, Gedney. Speeding (Wildmore). £193 fine,£30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Evaldas Laukys (27), of Breda Court, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £330 fine, £33 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Misha Hanson (25), of Parthian Avenue, Wyberton. No insurance (Wyberton). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no MOT.

Joseph Manning (39), of Royce Road, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £400 fine, £40 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

April 18

Mitchell Owen (19), of Station Street, Donington. No insurance (Sutterton). £770 fine, £77 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

George Payling (54), of Glenconner Road, Ayr. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Steven Rochester (51), of Moulton Avenue, Bedford. Speeding (Crowland). £333 fine, £33 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Christopher Wesson (61), of Craven Arms Road, Aston On Clun, Shropshire. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Przemyslaw Wnek (41), of River Court, High Street, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £233 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

David Bishop (24), of Edinburgh Drive, Kirton. Rode a pedal cycle on a footpath (Boston). £220 fine, £30 v/s.

Alan Whitaker (57), of Bradford Road, Boston. Driving without due care and attention (Surfleet). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 9pts.

Randson Chotatang (41), of Lansdowne Court, Spalding. Assault (Spalding). Community order with 80 hours unpaid work, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 v/s, £350 costs.

April 20

Mark Smith (30), of Highfield Road, Donington. Assault (Dunston Fen). 6 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s.

April 21

David Mills (29), of St Margarets Road, Old Fletton. Peterborough. Stole aftershave worth £75 belonging to Boots (Spalding). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £40 costs. No action taken on breach of conditional discharge.

April 22

Artur Leontjev (42), of NFA. Stole mascara worth £50 belonging to Wilko (Spalding). 4 weeks prison sentence. Had in a public place a lock knife. 12 weeks prison sentence consecutive, £115 v/s, knife forfeited. Two original offences in respect of community orders, 7 days prison sentence concurrent on both counts. Original offence in respect of community order, 12 weeks prison sentence concurrent. Original offence in respect of community order, 7 days prison sentence concurrent. Overall length of sentence - 16 weeks.

April 25

Petras Adamkus (22), of West Elloe Avenue, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no MOT certificate.

Roger Buttery (40), of Black Prince Avenue, Market Deeping. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence (Tallington). £40 fine. No insurance. £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Alice Eveleigh (22), of Wheatfield, Langtoft. Driving without a seat belt (Langtoft). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Rachael Jackson (33), of Station Road, Morton. Speeding (Anwick). £100 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Ross Kitchen (19), of Station Street, Donington. No insurance (Grantham). £184 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Anthony Lord (48), of Bailey Street, Prestwich. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £100 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.