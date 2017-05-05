COURT REGISTER

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

April 12

Matthew Bennett (29), of George Street, Bourne. Drink driving (Bourne). £250 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Keeley Coupland (40), of Brayfields, Pinchbeck. Failed to give a specimen of breath (Wigtoft). Community order with 60 unpaid work, £85 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Colin Giddings (63), of Peakirk Road, Deeping Gate. Drink driving (Market Deeping). £250 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 3 years.

Lukasz Karwowski (26), of Juniper Crescent, Spalding. Drink driving (Spalding). £350 fine, £35 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months. No insurance. £250 fine.

Ben Porter (27), of Chestnut Way, Market Deeping. Drink driving (Uffington). £250 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Ashley Hyde (23), of Greenwich Avenue, Holbeach. Assault (Long Sutton). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £10 compensation, £85 costs.

Egidijus Vitkus (30), of Fulney Avenue, Spalding. Drink driving (Spalding). Community order with 60 hours unpaid work and rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 4 years. No insurance. £250 fine. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Aston Wardle (22), of Waggoners Way, Morton. Possession of cannabis (Thurlby). £500 fine, £50 v/s, £85 costs, drugs to be forfeited. No separate penalty for being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

April 19

Vicki Heath (29), of Bramley Lane, Boston. Drink driving (Spalding). £400 fine, £40 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Rafal Holyst (27), of London Road, Grantham. Driving while disqualified (Holbeach). 20 weeks prison sentence suspended for 18 months with 250 hours unpaid work, £115 v/s, £85 costs. Drink driving. 20 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 18 month with 250 hours unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 42 months. No separate penalty for no insurance.

Joshua Lake (24), of Bulkins Drove, Sutton St James. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Sean Marshall (49), of Monteith Crescent, Boston. Assault (Kirton). 12 months conditional discharge, restraining order, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

April 12

Gabriel Hondo (37), of Argie Avenue, Burley. Failed to give specimen of breath (Boston). 18 weeks prison sentence suspended for 23 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £115 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 72 months. Driving while disqualified (Gedney). 18 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 24 months. No separate penalty for no insurance.

Ann Andrews (60), of Hospital Drove, Long Sutton. Speeding (Long Sutton). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ionut Calciou (22), of Washway Road, Holbeach. No insurance (Gosberton). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Christopher Carn (62), of Eaugate Road, Moulton Eaugate. No insurance (West Pinchbeck). £250 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Mark Cook (56), of Kimberley Road, Lowestoft. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

June Davids (54), of Riverside, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Donald Davies (41), of Lapwater Lane, Holbeach St Marks. In insurance (Boston). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for no MOT.

Terence Winfield (57), of Lathkil Grove, Tibshelf, Derbyshire. Speeding (Little Sutton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Joseph Height (21), of Stowe Road, Langtoft. Defective tyre (Bourne). £166 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Adrian Howling (60), of Thompson Close, Spalding. Driving without due care and attention (Sleaford). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

William Hunt (49), of Wisbech Road, Long Sutton. No insurance (Long Sutton). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Mateusz Krajewski (22), of Atton Avenue, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Jaspal Singh (47), of West Street, Long Sutton. Speeding (Long Sutton). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Steven Okane (34), of Liscall Road, Garvagh, Coleraine. Speeding (Little Sutton). £76 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mark Sheperd (45), of The Purlieu, Lydney, Glos. Speeding (Tydd Gote). £113 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Neville Smith (20), of Sprignall, Bretton. No insurance (Bourne). £130 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

April 18

Alexandrs Soldatovs (39), of Chancery Court, Spalding. Failed to stop after an accident (Spalding). £215 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts. No separate penalty for failing to report an accident and driving without due care and attention.

Scott Wright (45), of Watt Close, Peterborough. Speeding (Cowbit). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 7 days.

Stephen Dutton (32), of Fisher Close, Duxford. Speeding (Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Paulo Rei (35), of Low Road, Spalding. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Rchopra Singh, of Furnival Avenue, Slough. Speeding (Little Sutton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Justas Laspinskas (26), of Sharman Way, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £770 fine, £77 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.