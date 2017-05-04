COURT REGISTER

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

April 4

Gavin Boot (24), of Able Close, Frognall. Criminal damage to a vehicle belonging to Lincolnshire Police (Crowland). 18 months conditional discharge, £102 compensation, £20 v/s, £620 cots.

April 5

Adrian Barbu (19), of Shearers Drive, Spalding. Drug-driving (Spalding). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no insurance.

Aurelijus Liugaila (31), of Northfield Road, Millfield, Peterborough. Stole groceries worth £186.56 belonging to Sainsbury’s (Spalding). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Ricky Bailey (31), of Telford Court, Spalding. Possession of cannabis (Spalding). £66 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, drugs to be destroyed.

Jack Fowler (20), of High Road, Whaplode. Drink-driving (Spalding). £350 fine, £35 v/s, £385 costs, disqualified from driving for 21 months.

Jackie Dale (53), of Birthorpe Road, Billingborough. Two counts of being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control and whilst out of control injured a person (Billingborough). £120 fine, £50 compensation, £30 v/s, £100 costs, disqualified from keep a dog for five years. Second count £120 fine.

April 10

Payton Bailey (42), of Royce Road, Spalding. No TV licence. £40 fine, £20 v/s, £40 costs.

April 11

Demi Curry (21), of Chestnut Terrace, Sutton Bridge. Driving without due care and attention (Saracen’s Head). £85 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

March 30

Kuprys Steponas (24), of Pennygate, Spalding. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

March 31

Raimonds Valons (31), of Windsor Terrace, Boston. Drink-driving (Kirton). £250 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months. No insurance. £250 fine. Failing to surrender to magistrates’ court. £50 fine.

April 3

Maris Druva (54), of Donington Road, Bicker. Speeding (Leverton). £66 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

James Davies (28), of Welland Way, Deeping St James. Two counts of assault (Deeping St James). Community order, requirement to take part in building better relationships, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £85 v/s, £85 costs.

April 6

Devidas Baraneko (27), of Willesby Road, Spalding. Driving while using a hand-held mobile phone (Boston). £83 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Emma Bone (26), of Bowditch Road, Spalding. Speeding (Dembleby). £95 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Marcus Bristow (28), of West Road, Pointon. Speeding (Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Andrew Brown (48), of The Sidings, Long Sutton. Speeding (Whaplode). £92 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Matthew Clark (36), of Miles Bank, Spalding. Drove a vehicle when the registration mark was not fixed to the vehicle in the manner prescribed by regulations (Boston). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Peter Collison (57), of Marshlands Drive, Holbeach. Speeding (Butterwick). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Rokas Geleziunas (19), of Pennygate, Spalding. No insurance (Bourne). £180 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for no MOT.

Marcin Kazimierowski (27), of Bourne Road, Pode Hole. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Oskar Odya (25), of Albion Street, King’s Lynn. Speeding (Whaplode). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

George Stan (29), of Gladstone Street, Millfield, Peterborough. Speeding (Spalding). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Martin Walton (41), of Mount Street, Hanley, Stoke on Trent. Speeding (Whaplode). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Roy Weller (52), of Buttermere Way, Barrow upon Soar, Leics. Speeding (Spalding). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

April 11

Lucian Bradea (20), of Spring Gardens, Spalding. No insurance (Pinchbeck). £284 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Mitchell Jermyn (19), of Station Street, Donington. No insurance (Boston). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and for registration mark not fixed to the vehicle in a prescribed manner.

Andrzej Kontny (63), of Irby Crescent, Whaplode. Speeding (Spalding). £83 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Paulina Krzywinska (31), of Lawyers Close, Holbeach. Speeding (Leverton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sigitas Nekrasas (56), of Commercial Road, Spalding. Speeding (Whaplode). £153 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Joana Buka (42), of Medlock Crescent, Spalding. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £40 costs, 3pts.

James Courtney (30), of Snaith Avenue, Fosdyke. No insurance (Boston). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for no MOT.

Marius Daukontas (31), of Wildlake, Orton Malborne. Defective tyre (Thurlby). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Fortunato Ficarra (49), of Old Rectory Drive, Dry Drayton. Speeding (Cowbit). £91 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Christine Griffin (54), of Meadow Way, Spalding. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Piotr Zalewski (24), of Clarke Court, Wyberton. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Mitchell Jermyn (19), of Station Street, Donington. No insurance (Fosdyke). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no MOT.