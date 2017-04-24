COURT REGISTER

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

March 27

Megan Chapman (31), of Loveday Lane, Wyberton. Speeding (Wildmore). £150 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Andrej Jakonis (36), of Padholme Road, Eastfield, Peterborough. Driving without due care and attention (Crowland). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Artur Popielec (45), of Kime Mews, Kirton. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

March 28

Adrian Van Emmerick (56), of Harrox Road, Moulton. Possession in a public place of an article which had a blade or was sharply-pointed, namely a cut-throat razor and a knife (Bourne). 6 months prison sentence suspended for 2 years, 150 hours unpaid work, curfew requirement, £115 v/s, £150 costs, razor and knife to be destroyed. Possession in a public place an offensive weapon, namely a pair of nunchucks. 3 months prison sentence concurrent suspended for 2 years, 150 hours unpaid work, curfew requirement, nunchucks to be destroyed.

March 29

James Atkin (23), of Barrier Bank, Cowbit. Drug-driving (Spalding). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Darius Maurickas (27), of High Street, Spalding. Assault (Spalding). Community order with 150 hours unpaid work, £85 v/s, £85 costs.

Paul Martin (48), of Bedford Row, Foul Anchor. Assault (Sutton Bridge). £120 fine, £50 compensation, £30 v/s, £85 costs. No separate penalty for used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Tomaz Szwejser (32), of Albion Street, Spalding. Drink-driving (Spalding). Community order with 100 hours unpaid work, £85 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 3 years.

Heidi Upton (39), of Daniels Gate, Long Sutton. Criminal damage (Long Sutton). 6 months conditional discharge, £10 compensation, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Tomaz Szwejser (32), of Albion Street, Spalding. In charge of a vehicle whilst unfit to drive through drink (Deeping St Nicholas). Community order with 100 hours unpaid work.

Christopher Duff (25), c/o Nightingale Way, Sutton Bridge. Knowingly making a false report to police and attempted theft of a mobile phone (Maidstone). Community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 v/s, £85 costs. Commission of further offence during operational period of suspended sentence. £80 fine.

Craig Whitred (21), of Little London, Spalding. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour (Spalding). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

March 27

Stephen Morgan (65), of Station Road, Tydd Gote. Failed to stop after an accident (Spalding). £185 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 7pts. No separate penalty for failing to report an accident.

Edmunds Laucis (34), of The Square, Kirton. Three counts of assault (Boston). 24 weeks prison sentence suspended for 2 years, building better relationships and rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £400 compensation, £115 v/s, £400 costs.

March 28

Paul Markham (51), of Saxon Close, Spalding. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour (Spalding). 6 months conditional discharge. Failed to surrender to custody. £40 fine, £30 v/s, £40 costs.

Peter Davis (40), of Clasket Gate, Lincoln. Entered as trespasser and stole £500 cash belonging to Lincs Cake Dec (Whaplode); stole two legs of lamb of value unknown belonging to Sainsbury’s (Spalding). Community order with curfew requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £500 compensation for the first offence. Community order made for 4 original offences in respect of which conditional discharges were made on 27.10.16.

March 30

Florin Oprea (33), of Albert Street, Holbeach. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Tracey Clayton (50), of Badgers Brook Road, Drayton, Norwich. Speeding (Whaplode). £70 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Peter Evans (33), of St Matthews Close, Holbeach. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sandra Goodyear (65), of Laxton Gardens, Pinchbeck. Speeding (Gosberton). £82 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Mark Jarvis (29), of The Avenues, Norwich. Speeding (Whaplode). £116 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Colin Kerry (57), of Station Road, Framlingham. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £113 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mitchell Lockley (20), of Shaw Court, Armthorpe, Doncaster. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Roman Malcev (30), of Cornfields, Holbeach. Speeding (Whaplode). £138 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Mark Smith (45), of Warren Road, Skidbrooke. Speeding (Pinchbeck). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Max Garratt (24), of Princess Grove, Market Deeping. No insurance (Deeping). £300, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Somporn Clarke (56), of Alderson Drive, Bennetthorpe, Doncaster. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £50 fine, £30 v/s, £60 costs, 3pts.

Mark Denney (42), of Dover Street, London. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Rachell Last (42), of Station Street, Donington. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Ewelina Pierog (39), of Willington Road, Kirton End. Speeding (Dembleby). £96 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Maisy Pope (21), of Pennington Road, Hartford, Cambs. Speeding (Langtoft). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £60 costs, 3pts.

Sajid Sadiq (42), of Western Avenue, Peterborough. Speeding (Langtoft). £60 fine, £30 v/s, £60 costs, 3pts