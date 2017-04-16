COURT REGISTER

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

March 15

William Bowell (30), of Earlsfield, Moulton Seas End. Drink driving (Deeping St Nicholas): £475 fine, £47 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Joseph Richards (20), of Tilia Way, Bourne. Criminal damage (Bourne): 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Dimitrijs Petunovs (39), of Wicks Lane, Donington. Assault (Sutterton): 9 months conditional discharge, £50 compensation, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Joseph Hargreaves (34), of Church Street, Holbeach. Vehicle insurance offence (Spalding): £40 fine, £20 v/s.

March 20

Shaun Markham (31), of West Street, Folkingham. Assault (Folkingham): 4 weeks prison sentence concurrent, suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement, restraining order, £100 compensation, £115 v/s. Had in a public place an offensive weapon, namely incapacitant spray: 26 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement, £500 costs. Assault: 4 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 12 months, curfew, restraining order, £100 compensation. Assault: 4 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 12 months, curfew, restraining order, £100 compensation. No separate penalty for another assault, restraining order given.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

March 9

Joseph Delaney (52), of New Road, Quadring Eaudyke. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln): £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Paula Gasior (23), of Albion Street, Spalding. Driving while using a hand-held mobile phone (Spalding): £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Nicholas Hall (34), of Little London, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding): £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Siobhan Hogan (52), of Pinfold Close, Rippingale. Speeding (Spalding): £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Nathan Pedge (24), of Drayton Road, Swineshead. Speeding (Spalding): £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Simon Taylor (32), of Hereward Road, Spalding. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence (Boston): £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Michael Chinn (42), of Old Fendyke Road, Weston Hills. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln): £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Raimondas Glusko (26), of Akita Close, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding): £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Magdalena Karczmarska (31) of Carrington Road, Moulton Seas End. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln): £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Sarunas Kundrotas (22), of Medlock Crescent, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding): £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Deborah Mann (52),s of Caistor Drive, Grimsby. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge): £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

March 10

Michael Walker (27), of Carlton Close, Sleaford. Assault (Bourne): 6 months prison sentence suspended for 2 years, requirement to participate in building better relationships programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £200 compensation. Assault (Bourne): 1 month prison sentence concurrent, suspended for 2 years. No adjudication of conviction of an offence while a community order was in force. For an original offence in respect of which a community order was made, 4 months prison sentence suspended for 2 years.

March 13

Andrew Melton (29), of King Street, Kirton. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln): £175 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

March 14

Jamie Maschinsky (27), of Black Prince Avenue, Market Deeping. Breach of non-molestation order (Bourne): Community order with curfew requirement, £85 v/s, £85 costs.

Colin Barnaby (72), of Spalding Road, Crowland. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln): £660 fine, £66 v/s, 6pts.

James Stevens (28), of Chapel Lane, Friskney. Speeding (Crowland): £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

March 16

Timothy Bowser (38), of Hall Hill Road, Holbeach. No vehicle insurance (Oakham): £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Danielle Chappell-Elding (21), of Maurice Chappell Way, Pinchbeck. Driving while using a hand-held mobile phone (Boston): £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Jamieson Moorhouse (43), c/o Abbey Hotel, Crowland. Failed to comply with the indication given by a solid white line road marking (Crowland): £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Matthew Wilkes (40), of Stephens Way, Deeping St James. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln): £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Aleksei Sergejev (32), of Church Lane, Swineshead. No vehicle insurance (Boston): £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Deano Smith (46), of Hawthorns Caravan Park, Clay Lake, Spalding. Driving without a seat belt (Spalding): £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

March 20

Joshua Teague (22), of Clarke Court, Wyberton. Drunk and disorderly (Lincoln): £198 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Jo Barrett (45), of Little London, Spalding. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge): £70 fine, £30 v/s.

Bahar Darabi (37), of Walnut Road, Walpole St Peters. Speeding (Cowbit): £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Jacek Kalbun (49), of Matmore Gate, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln): £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Adam Neumann (26), of Kirkby Underwood. Failed to stop after an accident (Bourne): £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 8pts.