COURT REGISTER

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

March 22

Liam Parker (21), of Park Close, Spalding. Drink driving (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85, disqualified from driving for 14 months. Criminal damage. £80 fine.

Ashley Stafford (28), of Severn Road, Spalding. Assault (Spalding). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

David Whiting (27), Nelson Road, Uxbridge, Middlesex. Possession of cannabis (Bourne). £173 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, drugs to be destroyed.

Harry Johnston (19), of High Street, Moulton. Entered as a trespasser and stole food and soft drinks of value unknown belonging Tandoori Master Fry (Spalding). Two counts of dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely alcoholic and soft drinks of a value unknown belonging to Spalding FC by or for the benefit of another person or dishonestly arranged so to do, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods. Community order with 120 hours unpaid work, £85 v/s, £85 costs.

Lisa Simpson (25), of The Reservoir, Surfleet. Drug driving (Moulton). £140 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Pawel Publis (20), of Clay Lake, Spalding. Entered as a trespasser and stole laptop computer, tablet, sound system and speakers worth approximately £900 belonging to The Computer Shop (Spalding). 10 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work, £1000 compensation, £115 v/s, £85 costs.

Adam Rose (44), of St Andrews Street, Heckington. Assault (Spalding). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £250 compensation, £85 v/s, £85 costs.

Pauline Trentham (47), of St Nicholas Way, Spalding. Failed to notify DWP of change of circumstances which would affect entitlement to income support. Community order with 80 hours unpaid work, £85 v/s, £85 costs.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

March 20

John Pullen (56), of Porthouse Drive, Pinchbeck. Failed to stop after an accident (Spalding). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts. No separate penalty for failing to report an accident.

March 21

Marcin Krol (34), of Albion Street, Spalding. Possession of methylenedioxymethylamphetamine (Spalding). £120 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs. No separate penalty for possession of amphetamine.

Linda Neal (70), of Foreman Way, Crowland. Driving without due care and attention (Deeping St James). £120 fine, £30 v/s, 385 costs, disqualified from driving for 9 months.

Heather Smith (51, of St Mary’s Way, Old Leake. Speeding (Sutterton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Stephen Reeve (60), of Edward Road, Spalding. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Andy Mycroft (51), of Barton Fields, Ecton. Speeding (Cowbit). £613 fine, £61 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Lee Schonfelder (35), of Church Road, Tilney All Saints. Speeding (Whaplode). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Fiona Chestnutt (36), of The Pollards, Bourne. No insurance (Thurlby). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for no MOT.

Christopher Jones (53), of Oakham Close, Bury. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Artur Majewski (34), Clarke Court, Wyberton. Speeding (Wyberton). £215 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Richard Mister (55), of Fulney Lane North, Spalding. Speeding (Lincoln). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Algimantas Sepka (43), of Davidson Drive, Boston. Speeding (Wyberton). £192 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Lukasz Wierzbinski (35), of Parklands, Fleet. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Benjamin Allen (29), of Saxon Close, Spalding. Speeding (Cowbit). £507 fine, £50 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

David Harker (33), of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston. Speeding (Wyberton). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

March 22

Stephen Jackson (54), of Huntingdon Close, Holbeach. Speeding (Spalding). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

March 23

Michael Clark (33), of Longland Lane, Farnsfield, Notts. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £70 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mihails Dovidaits (29), of Lowgate Avenue, Bicker. No insurance (Boston). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Nathan Hurrell (28), of Trafalgar Industrial Estate, Downham Market.

Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

March 24

Luke Holmes (22), of Edinburgh Close, Kirton. Speeding (Boston). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 28 days.

Nigel Smith (54), of Harlaxton Road, Grantham. Speeding (Cowbit). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

March 27

Allah Abeel (23), of Clarence Road, Millfield, Peterborough. No insurance (Spalding). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Jonathon Hutton 928), of Medlock Crescent, Spalding. No insurance (Pinchbeck). £323 fine, £32 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months. No separate penalty for driving without due care and attention.

Sammy Caulfield (37), of Valley Road, Flixton, Trafford. Driving without due care and attention (Sutton Bridge). £293 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Lee Rutherford (47), Stockton Road, Hartlepool. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £500 fine, £50 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.