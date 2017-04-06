COURT REGISTER

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

March 8

Gregory Duffy (29), of Roman Bank, Spalding. Assaulted a police officer (Spalding). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £40 costs.

Kayleigh Hare (27), of Roman Bank, Spalding. Assaulted a police officer (Spalding). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £40 costs.

Vainius Prackaila (26), of Chestnut Avenue, Spalding. Drink driving (Spalding). £280 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Barry Clarke (57), of Hereward Road, Spalding. Five counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour (Spalding). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

March 3

Kaiza Kuyava (40), of Ferrous Way, North Hykeham. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Andrius Piciacha (30), of Kingsley Road, Eastfield, Peterborough. Driving while using a hand-held mobile phone (Bourne). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

March 4

Daniel Millar (27), of Chestnuts, Hardwick Estate, Kirton. Stole four surf and turf meals worth £40 and beef wellington worth £16 belonging to Iceland (Boston). Community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £40 and £16 compensation.

Daniel Millar (27), of Chestnuts, Hardwick Estate, Kirton. Stole meat and groceries worth £63 from Iceland (Boston). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement for original offence in respect of which a conditional discharge was made.

March 6

Daniel Millar (27), of Chestnuts, Hardwick Estate, Kirton. Stole perfume worth £73 belonging to Oldrids (Boston). 8 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £115 v/s, £85 costs. No adjudication for conviction of an offence while a community order was in force. Original offence in respect of which a community order was made, 8 weeks prison sentence concurrent, suspended for 12 months. Four original offences in respect of which community orders were made, 8 weeks prison sentence concurrent, suspended for 12 months.

Aleksei Sergejev (32), of Church Street, Spalding. Dishonestly made off without paying for diesel worth £119.90 belonging to Morrisons (Pinchbeck). 12 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months, £119.90 compensation. Dishonestly made off without paying for diesel worth £80.36 belonging to Morrisons (Pinchbeck). 12 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 12 months, £80.36 compensation. Dishonestly made off without paying for diesel worth £116.27 belonging to Holdingham Service Station (Sleaford). 12 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 12 months, £116.27 compensation. Dishonestly made off without paying for diesel worth £116.72 belonging to BP (Sutterton). 12 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 12 months, £116.72 compensation. Dishonestly made off without paying for diesel worth £74.49 belonging to Sainsbury’s (Spalding). 12 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 12 months, £74.49 compensation. Dishonestly made off without paying for diesel worth £115.89 belonging to Esso (Bicker). 12 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 12 months, £115.89 compensation. Dishonestly made off without paying for diesel worth £113.93 belonging to High Street Service Station (Boston). 12 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 12 months, £113.937 compensation. Dishonestly made off without paying for diesel worth £70 belonging to Whaplode Service Station. 12 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 12 months, £70 compensation. Used a fuel card fraudulently at Morrisons (Pinchbeck). 12 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 12 months, £2467.30 compensation.

Roman Jaszcak (27), of Main Street, Gedney Dyke. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln 20.6.16). £750 fine, £75 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln 13.6.17). No separate penalty, 6pts.

Marius Drinceanu (21), of Willesby Road, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Kirk King (31), of Arundel Drive, Louth. Failed to stop after an accident (Kirton). £137 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 8pts. No insurance. £137 fine. No separate penalty for driving without due care and attention and otherwise driving than in accordance with a licence.

March 7

Neil Riley (52), of Crowson Crescent, Northborough. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £165 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Erion Shevroja (35), of Manor Court, Banbury. Speeding (Whaplode). £115 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

March 8

Daniel Millar (27), c/o The Chestnuts, Hardwick Estate, Kirton. Stole coffee worth £16 belonging to B&M Bargains (Boston). 2 weeks prison sentence concurrent, £115 v/s. No adjudication of commission of further offence during operation period of suspended sentence. Suspended sentence of imprisonment of 8 weeks suspended for 12 months imposed implemented. Suspended sentence of imprisonment of 8 weeks suspended for 12 months imposed implemented concurrent on five charges.

March 9

Clive Richley (50), of Godsey Lane, Market Deeping. Driving while disqualified (Market Deeping). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 v/s, 6pts. No separate penalty for no insurance.