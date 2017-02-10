COURT REGISTER

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

January 10

Jack Bishenden (19), of Ibstock Close, Tydd St Mary. Failed to comply with terms of sexual offences act by failing to notify police of an alias name. 4 months prison sentence suspended for 2 years, £115 v/s, £85 costs. Communicated or attempted to communicate with a child under 16 years. 4 months prison sentence consecutive to offence number one, suspended for 2 years. Possession of indecent images of children. Further 4 months consecutive to offence number one suspended for 2 years. Rehabilitation activity requirement on all three offences.

January 11

James Winter (18), of Princess Road, Kirton. Took a vehicle without the owners consent (Boston). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs. No separate penalty for no insurance, 6pts. No separate penalty for speeding, no MOT and for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Ceri Marks (45), of Holbeach road, Spalding. Criminal damage (Spalding). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Chloe Tween (23), of Marshlands Drive, Holbeach. Driving whilst unfit through drugs (Sutterton). £340 fine, £34 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

January 18

Harry Issitt (21), of Broadgate, Weston Hills. Drug driving (Pinchbeck). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Simon Hallam (37), of Bowgate, Gosberton. Assault (Gosberton). 24 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Tomasz Rabiega (35), of Cradge Bank, Spalding. Assault (Spalding). 2 years conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Peter English (55), of Angell Lane, Holbeach. Passed counterfeit £20 note. 26 weeks prison sentence, £115 v/s, £20 note to be forfeited and destroyed.

Callum Redden (21), of St Johns Road, Weston Hills. Drunk and disorderly (Spalding). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

January 20

Justin Snart (40), of Kemp Street, Crowland. Drink driving (Crowland). £1,000, £100 v/s, £400 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

January 11

Ricky Bailey (31), of NFA. Criminal damage (Spalding). £175 fine, £100 compensation, £30 v/s, £85 costs. No separate penalty for possession of cannabis. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Matthew Peake (30), of Bourne Road, Folkingham. Drug driving (Grantham). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

January 12

Carina Alves (46), of Regent Street, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Saulius Arhonas (48), of Regent Street, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Spalding. £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Susan Ebbage (58), of Huntingdon Close, Holbeach. Speeding (Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mareks Kleins (25), of Saundergate Lane East, Wyberton. No insurance (Boston). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Stefan Kreiter (46), of London Road, Boston. Speeding (Sutterton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Beverley Lewis (45), of St Marks Road, Holbeach St Marks. Speeding (Whaplode). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Rytis Petkelis (49), of Horseshoe Lane, Kirton. Speeding (Cross O’Cliff Hill, Lincoln). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Rytis Petkelis (49), of Horseshoe Lane, Kirton. Speeding (Bunkers Hill, Lincoln). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

January 13

Rachel Foste (39), of The Delph, Pode Hole. Driving without a seat belt (Spalding). £220 fine, £22 v/s, £85 costs.

David Jenkins (44), of Burnside Avenue, Market Deeping. Driving without due care and attention (Market Deeping). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Darren Starr (55), of Barrier Bank, Cowbit. Speeding (Cowbit). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

January 14

Richard Dales (52), of Double Street, Spalding. Failed to provide a specimen of blood (Boston). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £40 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months. No separate penalty for possession of cannabis.

January 16

Ryan Bloor (22), of Main Road, Dyke. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Adam Ivory (32), of Kirkgate, Tydd St Giles. Speeding (Long Sutton). £230 fine, £23 v/s, £85 costs.

January 19

Steven Charnock (41), of Redhouse Lane, Disley, Cheshire. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Jonas Dankus (45), of Medina Walk, Spalding. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Pawel Hajdukiewicz (35), of Wilberforce Road, Wisbech. Speeding (Whaplode). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Emil Otves (40), of Grange Road, Moseley and Kings Heath, Birmingham. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Charlotte Pattle (40), of Beaufort Drive, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Simon Peacher (42), of Acacia Avenue, Spalding. Speeding (Sutterton). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Liviu Pruteanu (23), of Wygate Road, Spalding. Speeding (Cranwell). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Catia Silva (35), of Nursery Way, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £150 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Norman Stanley (74), of Tattershall Road, Boston. Speeding (Spalding). £260 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.