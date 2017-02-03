COURT REGISTER

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

January 5

Michael Carney (48), of East Gate, Bourne. Speeding (Corby Glen). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Jordan Ford (24), of Coriander Road, Downham Market. Speeding (Swineshead). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Christopher Arthur (34), of Boscombe Gardens, Middlesborough. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Claire Biggadike (27), of Edgefield, Weston. Drove a vehicle with a young child on the back seat standing up and jumping around, such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person (Spalding). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts. No separate penalty for carrying a child in a vehicle without wearing a seat belt.

Patricia Boyling (75), of Orchard Close, Saracen’s Head. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Martin Jermey (43), of Moons Green, Moulton. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Lukas Kentzer (30), of The Pollards, Bourne. No insurance (Bourne). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. Driving without a seat belt. £100 fine.

Tommy Lines (39), of Cattle Dyke, Gorefield. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence (Long Sutton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Bartosz Motowidlo (27), of Coningsby Close, Boston. Speeding (Sutterton). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Samuel Ndenderu (34), of Redmile Walk, Welland, Peterborough. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Justine Olenina (28), of Franklyn Crescent, Eastfield, Peterborough. £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Andrius Piciacha (30), of Kingsley Road, Eastfield, Peterborough. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Oliver Thurley (37), of Arnhem Way, Donington. Speeding (Whaplode). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Jolanta Viskantiene (43), of Granville Street, Boston. Speeding (Sutterton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Charles Ward (21), of South Street, Swineshead. Speeding (Hubberts Bridge). £293 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

January 9

Shaun Loveday (22), of Northorpe Road, Donington. Driving without due care and attention (Donington). £241 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Blazej Pelowski (25), of Hannam Boulevard, Spalding. Speeding (Sutterton). £100 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Hasan Sahin (28), of West Park Street, Chatteris. Speeding (Baston). £38 fine, £20 v/s, £40 costs, 3pts.

Shaun Stark (47), of Marsh Lane, Boston. Speeding (Little Sutton). £269 fine, 3pts.

Robert Stawinski (39), of Lucetta Gardens, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Juozas Paulauskas (26), of Green View, Kirton. No insurance (Boston). £375 fine, £37 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 9 months. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £50 fine.

Marian Agrapinei (46), of Hereward Road, Bourne. Failed to provide a specimen of breath (Grantham). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months. No separate penalty for failing to stop after an accident, no insurance and for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Gints Linbergs (30), of Millgate, Whaplode St Catherine. Criminal damage (Whaplode St Catherine).18 weeks prison sentence, £115 v/s, £85 costs.

January 10

John Privett (57), of Riverside, Spalding. Assault (Spalding). 8 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months, £200 compensation. No separate penalty for resisting a police officer and criminal damage.

Usman Arif (35), of Apsley Way, Longthorpe, Peterborough. Speeding (Whaplode). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Dalia Baneviciute (40), of Cocketts Drive, Wisbech. Speeding (Sutterton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Steven Fletcher (49), of Lenton Way, Frampton. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Edward Holland (29), of Alma Chase, Terrington St Clement. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence (Tydd Gote). £40 fine. No insurance. £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 8pts. Driving without due care and attention. £40 fine.

Claire Marshall (40), of Beaufort Drive, Bourne. Speeding (Baston). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Nicolas Murphy (59), of Blackbear Lane, Wisbech. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Oliver Neil (34), of Parsonage Green, Cockfield, Suffolk. Speeding (Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Daddy Price (18), of Sanhills Sconce, Tolney Lane, Newark on Trent. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

William Redfern (71), of Main Road, Algarkirk. Speeding (Leverton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Keith Revell (75), of Hardwick Estate, Kirton. No insurance (Boston). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Michael Smith (28), of Royce Road, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Alan Fairall (46), of Thompson Close, Spalding. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £35 fine, £30 v/s, £35 costs, 3pts.

Julie Fraser (53), of Lumley Avenue, Skegness. Speeding (Sutterton). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £40 costs, 3pts.

Robert Greaves (81), of Cragg Road, Mytholmroyd,Hebden Bridge. Speeding (Whaplode). £35 fine, £30 v/s, £35 costs, 3pts.

Simonas Matickas (32), of Park Road, Peterborough. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

January 11

Keith Mayo (30), of Siltside, Gosberton Risegate. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour. 6 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £620 costs.