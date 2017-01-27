COURT REGISTER

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

December 13

Ryan Walker (24), of Mossfield Road, Kearsley, Bolton. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £40 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Nerijus Zalieckis (33), of Birchtree Avenue, Peterborough. Speeding (Whaplode). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

December 14

Wayne Newton-Haw (37), of Apple Tree Close, Newark. Criminal damage and assault (Swineshead). Community order, participate in building better relationships and rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £110 fine, £250 compensation, £350 costs.

December 15

Michalsak Bernadeta (57), of Ellen Crescent, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Neil Betts (44), of Frenches Road, Walpole St Andrew. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Alexander Bowers (21), of Hare Hill Road, Hyde, Tameside. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Vincent Crunkhorn (60), of Market Place, Donington. Speeding (Grantham). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Normunds Greinis (46), of Station Road, Sleaford. Speeding (Kirton). £125 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Stephen Hoppe (37), of St Marys Gardens, Whaplode. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Wojciech Muniak (18), of Juniper Crescent, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, 6pts.

Daniel Starbuck (23), of Main Street, Burrough on the Hill, Leics. Driving without due care and attention (Swineshead). £480 fine, £48 v/s, £85 costs, 9pts.

Liam Swepstone (18), of St Marks Road, Holbeach St Marks. Driving without due care and attention (Whaplode). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Adrian Wells (51), of Mayes Close, Norwich. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Heather Thomas (35), of Little Hale Road, Great Hale. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Jamie Thomas (29), of Station Road, Kirton. Failed to stop for a red traffic light (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

December 16

Edward Young (37), of Belvedere Terrace, Brighton. Speeding (Whaplode). £100 fine, £20 v/s, 3pts.

December 19

Arkadiusz Jedras (47), of St Johns Road, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Hayley Wicks (34), of Kensington Close, Holbeach. No insurance (Holbeach). £248 fine, £25 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Rachael Roberts (42), of Earlsfield, Moulton Seas End. Speeding (Welby). £147 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mindaugas Ovsenas (26), of Ashley Place, Plymouth. Speeding (Spalding). £250 fine, £25 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Christopher Harrison (25), of Orchard Close, Pinchbeck. Carried in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a large knife (Pinchbeck). 6 weeks prison sentence suspended for 1 year, £115 v/s, £85 costs. No separate penalty for failed to surrender to custody.

December 20

Ovidiu Iordache (28), of London Road, Long Sutton. No MOT (Long Sutton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Vladimiras Ivanovas (45), of Boundary Road, Newark on Trent. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Andrew Lal (31), of Kempton Close, Spalding. Speeding (Cowbit). £130 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Christopher Chamberlain (32), of Lawyers Close, Holbeach. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Debra Ford (50), of Baron Mews, Market Deeping. Speeding (Bracebridge Heath). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ivo Ostrovski (48), of Clay Lake, Spalding. Speeding (Bracebridge Heath). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Alex Potapovs (19), of Cameron Drive, Spalding. Driving without due care and attention (Pinchbeck). £440 fine. No insurance. £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Jamie Reilly (24), of Windsor Court, Bourne. Driving without due care and attention (Spalding). £125 fine,£30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Krysztof Rogowski (26), of Kime Mews, Kirton. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Janis Rubenis (29), of West Parade, West Town, Peterborough. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £95 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Derek Sims (59), of Heckingham Park Drive, Heckingham, Norfolk. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Adriana Tomenivc (28), of Juniper Crescent, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £85 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Eugenijus Trebnikas (22), of Carlton Road, Boston. Speeding (Sutterton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Michelle Wade (42), of Station Road, Emneth. Speeding (Whaplode). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Lyndsay Wallace (47), of Empingham Road, Ketton. No insurance (Kirton). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Rebecca Wand (51), of Market Way, Pinchbeck. Speeding (Sutterton). £100 fine, £30 v/s, 5pts.

Dean Wortley (48), of South Street, Crowland. No MOT (Deeping St James). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Grzegorz Wybraniec (41), of Tannery Close, Boston. Speeding (Sutterton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

December 21

Stephen Bogan (51), of Waverley Close, Morton. Speeding (Barrowby 23.3.16). £91 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts. No separate penalty for speeding (Barrowby 21.3.16)

December 23

Darius Liaukus (25), of The Featherworks, Boston. Assault (Spalding). 20 weeks prison sentence, restraining order. Second count of assault. 18 weeks prison sentence concurrent. Restraining order.

December 29

Jennifer Jennings (71), of Main Road, Dowsby. Drink driving (Billingborough). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Emil Wozniak (31), of The Pollards, Bourne. Drink driving (Bourne). £270 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Daniel Andrews (25), of King Street, Sutton Bridge. Criminal damage (Sutton Bridge). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Harassment. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 v/s. No action taken on breach of conditional discharge.

January 3

Ionel-Adrian Zgimbau (31), c/o nomad shelter, Monks Road, Lincoln. Assault causing actual bodily harm (Whaplode). 6 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months, £100 compensation.

Joy Albans (60), of Roman Bank, Long Sutton. Speeding (Spalding). £53 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Michael Birtwistle (27), of Rushton Road, Bolton. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Roger Clifton (72), of Red Barn, Turves. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Daniel Fisher (34), of Cocketts Drive, Wisbech. Speeding (Whaplode). £115 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mariusz Mazciuk (32), of Fergusson Road, Banbury. Speeding (Cowbit). £183 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ian McVeigh (57), of Cadogan Grove, Kingston upon Hull. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Trevor Melady (28), of Edinburgh Drive, Kirton. No insurance (Kirton). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Iqbal Mohammed (45), of Kingsbridge Drive, Rutherglen, Glasgow. Speeding (Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Scott Reynolds (30), of Telford Court, Spalding. No MOT (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Janet Rippengill (43), of Crown Square, King’s Lynn. Driving while using a hand held mobile phone (Bourne). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Christopher Roe (51), of Six House Bank, West Pinchbeck. Speeding (Cowbit). £35 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Stephen Rudd (42), of Roeburn Way, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Viktoriya Scikniene (22), of Willington Road, Kirton. Speeding (Leverton). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Lukasz Sikon (28), of Franklin Drive, Spalding. Defective tyre (Spalding). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Paul Stewart (43), of Double Street, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Debra Trett (55), of Riverside, Spalding. Speeding (Whaplode). £60 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Georgica Zamfir (28), of Horseshoe Lane, Kirton. Speeding (Leverton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.