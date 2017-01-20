COURT REGISTER

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

January 6

Marcis Gredzens (32), of Riverside Park, Spalding. In charge of a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol which exceeded the prescribed limit (Spalding). £350 fine, £35 v/s, £250 costs, 10pts.

Jajay Jackson (24), of Kingsway, Boston. Threatening behaviour (Kirton). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

January 9

Dale Arden (22), of Townsfield Lane, Swineshead. Criminal damage (Boston). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

David Carson (48), of Church Street, Market Deeping. Assault (Market Deeping). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

January 10

Zac Nixon (27), of Hockland Road, Tydd St Giles. Dangerous driving and harassment (Long Sutton). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £60 v/s, £620 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Michael Tomlinson (22), of Mill Drove, Bourne. Drink driving (Bourne). £370 fine, £37 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

December 8

Jake Fisher (23), of Church Street, Deeping St James. Speeding (Deeping St Nicholas). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Daniel Lane (19), of Greenwich Avenue, Holbeach. Speeding (Deeping St Nicholas). £2206 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Zoe Nash (33), of Elmore Road, Lee-on-the-Solent. Speeding (Baston). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Kimberley Ross (22), of Livingstone Drive, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Christopher Stopps (54), of Beck Bank, West Pinchbeck. Speeding (Whaplode). £85 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Christopher Strong (30), of Birthorpe Road, Billingborough. Speeding (Anwick). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Lisa Osborne (47), of Cowley Road, Donington. No insurance (Digby). £267 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Arturas Senionovas (24), of Lynn Road, Wisbech. No insurance (Kirton). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Cameron Shepherd (23), of Wignals Gate, Holbeach. No MOT (Holbeach). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Melanie Smith(43), Edinburgh Crescent, Kirton. No insurance (Kirton). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for speeding.

Robin Thompson (60), of Belgrave Road, Spalding. Speeding (Whaplode). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Terry Waddington (35), of Dennis Estate, Kirton. Speeding (Sutterton). £116 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Donna Webb (26), of Drain Bank North, Cowbit. No insurance (Spalding). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

December 12

Kevin Rogerson (32), of Haydon Bridge, Northumberland. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £135 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Kelly Culverhouse (40), of Keswick, Wellingborough. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Edgardas Orlouskis (48), of Granville Street, Boston. Speeding (Sutterton 27.2.16). £60 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts. Speeding (Sutterton 28.2.16). £60 fine, 3pts.

Benjamin Harrison (35), of Cherry Tree Park, The Tenters, Holbeach. Assault (Holbeach). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

December 13

Victor Ford (39), of NFA. Damaged glass doors worth £2,000 belonging to Wetherspoons (Spalding). Six weeks prison sentence, £2,000 compensation.

Rod Crozier (70), of Cromwell Close, Boston. Speeding (Spalding). £135 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Ionut Enciu (22), of Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Mark Sparkes (53), of Sages End Road, Helions Bumpstead, Essex. Speeding (Whaplode). £195 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Alyssa Henley (43), of Jupiter Court, Slough. Speeding (Whaplode). £100 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Jelena Sapkiene (47), of Mill Drove South, Cowbit. Speeding (Whaplode). £100 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Andrew Briggs (31), of Rynet Court, Marsh House Lane, Warrington. Speeding (Little Sutton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sarah Cooke (19), of Old Fendyke Road, Weston Hills. Driving without due care and attention (Holbeach). £49 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Kevin Cowdrey (38), of Haywain Drive, Deeping St Nicholas. Speeding (Cowbit). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £30 costs, 3pts.

Joseph Gray (61), of Hemplands Lane, Sutton on Trent, Notts. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Anthony Hill (38), of Cottesmore Road, Burley, Rutland. Driving without a seat belt (Market Deeping). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

John McManus (56), of Gortview Close, Omagh. Speeding (Sutterton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Eamonn Stockdale (51), of Roman Bank, Sutton Crosses, Long Sutton. Speeding (Long Sutton). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £30 costs, 3pts.

Iain Thompson (36), of Windsor Bank, Boston. Speeding (Sutterton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Zack Tolley (19), of Horbling Lane, Stickney. Speeding (Spalding). £233 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Valentas Visockis (30), of Coronation Close, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.