COURT REGISTER

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

December 14

Burak Erdogan (29), of New Road, Quadring Eaudyke. Failed to provide a specimen of breath (Boston). £500 fine, £50 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 3 years.

Mihails Dovidaitis (28), of Lowgate Avenue, Bicker. Drink-driving (Boston). Community order with 140 hours unpaid work, £85 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 25 months. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no insurance.

December 19

Bethan Williams (22), of Peters Point Road, Sutton Bridge. Speeding (Spalding). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Kerryn Langford (19), of St Thomas’s Road, Spalding. No insurance (West Pinchbeck). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Jamie Lee (22), of St Thomas’s Road, Spalding. Permitted another driver to drive a vehicle without insurance (West Pinchbeck). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

December 20

Nathan Clarke (21), of Earl Mews, Market Deeping. Assault (Market Deeping). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £40 costs.

December 21

Bethany Crowden (20), of George Avenue, Gedney Drove End. Drunk and disorderly (Long Sutton). 24 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Jacqueline Moore (26), of Little London, Long Sutton. Drink-driving (Long Sutton). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Przemyslaw Filas (26), of Norman Mews, Bourne. Drink-driving (Bourne). £230 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Thomas Neale (30), of Apeldoorn Gardens, Spalding. Drink-driving (Spalding). £190 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months. No insurance. £190 fine. Failed to stop after an accident. £50 fine. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Dylan Toynbee (20), of Kells Drove, Kirton. Possession in a public place of a kitchen knife (Boston). 12 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 v/s, kitchen knife forfeited and destroyed. No action taken on breach of conditional discharge.

Raymond Turner (30), of Little London, Spalding. Assault (Spalding). 12 months conditional discharge, £200 compensation, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Michael Walker (27), of Carlton Close, Sleaford. Assault (Bourne). Community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £85 v/s.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

December 8

Jake Fisher (23), of Church Street, Deeping St James. Speeding (Deeping St Nicholas). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Daniel Lane (19), of Greenwich Avenue, Holbeach. Speeding (Deeping St Nicholas). £2206 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Zoe Nash (33), of Elmore Road, Lee-on-the-Solent. Speeding (Baston). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Kimberley Ross (22), of Livingstone Drive, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Christopher Stopps (54), of Beck Bank, West Pinchbeck. Speeding (Whaplode). £85 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Christopher Strong (30), of Birthorpe Road, Billingborough. Speeding. £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Lisa Osborne (47), of Cowley Road, Donington. No insurance (Digby). £267 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Arturas Senionovas (24), of Lynn Road, Wisbech. No insurance (Kirton). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Cameron Shepherd (23), of Wignals Gate, Holbeach. No MOT (Holbeach). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Melanie Smith(43), Edinburgh Crescent, Kirton. No insurance (Kirton). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for speeding.

Robin Thompson (60), of Belgrave Road, Spalding. Speeding (Whaplode). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Terry Waddington (35), of Dennis Estate, Kirton. Speeding (Sutterton). £116 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Donna Webb (26), of Drain Bank North, Cowbit. No insurance. £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

December 12

Kevin Rogerson (32), of Haydon Bridge, Northumberland. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £135 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Kelly Culverhouse (40), of Keswick, Wellingborough. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Edgardas Orlouskis (48), of Granville Street, Boston. Speeding (Sutterton 27.2.16). £60 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts. Speeding (Sutterton 28.2.16). £60 fine, 3pts.

Benjamin Harrison (35), of Cherry Tree Park, The Tenters, Holbeach. Assault. £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

December 13

Peter Evans (33), of The Meadows, Spalding. Stole speakers and boom beat box worth £85.85 from B&M Stores (Spalding), nappies worth £25 from Wilkinson, Haribo worth £16 from Iceland Foods. Community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85.85 compensation to B&M, £25 compensation to Wilkinson. Commission of further offence during operational period of suspended sentence, suspended sentence of 12 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months amended by extending operational period to 18 months.