COURT REGISTER

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

December 5

Jonathan Fox (51), of Stonegate, Spalding. Assaulted a police officer (Spalding). £500 fine, £150 compensation, £50 v/s, £620 costs.

December 6

Darren Goodwin (48), of The Chase, Pinchbeck. Drink driving (Gosberton). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

December 7

Lee Froude (40), of West Drove North, Gedney Hill. Dishonestly received stolen goods (Gedney Hill). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Jennifer Proctor (47), of Abel Close, Deeping St James. Drink driving (Market Deeping). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Harry Gurton (32), of Parthian Avenue, Wyberton. Assault (Boston). Community order with 160 unpaid work, £500 compensation, £85 v/s, £85 costs.

Darren Matthews (44), of Sheppersons Avenue, Gosberton Risegate. Dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods (Gosberton Risegate). £80 fine, £30 v/s.

Ivan Lialko (39), of Johnson Avenue, Spalding. Drink driving (Spalding). £270 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Curtis Prendergast (32), of Westbourne Drive, Glinton. Carried in a public place an offensive weapon, namely a police-style extendable baton (Market Deeping). 12 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 12 months with 80 hours unpaid work. Assault. 12 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months with 80 hours unpaid work, £100 compensation, £115 v/s, £85 costs. No separate penalty for criminal damage.

December 12

Miroslav Genfiorskyj (50), of Coalbeach Lane South, Surfleet. Assault (Surfleet). 2 years conditional discharge, £20 v/s. No action taken on breach of conditional discharge order.

December 13

Simon Lemon (45), of Skelton Road, Diss. Drove without due care and attention (Long Sutton). £220 fine, £22 v/s, £200 costs, 4pts.

Mitchell Jermyn (19), of Station Street, Donington. No insurance (Sutterton). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than accordance with a licence.

Pawel Wegrzynski (30), of Sir Isaac Newton Drive, Boston. Speeding (Surfleet). £220 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 7 days.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

December 6

Jake Boyton (26), of Cranesgate North, Whaplode St Catherine. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Richard Christison (26), of The Crescent, Woodlands, Doncaster. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Karol Cichawa (36), of High Street, Swineshead. Speeding (Kirton). £217 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Gary Frankcom (55), of East of England Way, Orton Northgate, Peterborough. Speeding (Cowbit). £66 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Michael Galloway (27), of Harrington Street, Bourne. Defective tyre (Bourne). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts. No separate penalty for defective tyre.

Liam Hills (18), of Monarch Avenue, Fletton. No insurance (Market Deeping). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Esperanza Gonzalez (49), of Pinchbeck Road, Spalding. Speeding (Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Nicola Mansellas-Cooper (48), of Clarkson Avenue, Cowbit. Speeding (Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Lee Marshall (31), of Elizabeth Avenue, Tattershall Bridge. No insurance (Kirton). £325 fine, £32 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for speeding.

Julie Keen (29), of Springway Crescent, Grimsby. Speeding (Cowbit). £61 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Steven Kelk (31), of Queen Street, Sutton Bridge. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £180 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Mark Le Quesne (21), of Crosslands, Donington. Speeding (Kirton). £292 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

December 7

Ben Lloyd (34), of Freemans Way, Leeming Bar, North Yorkshire. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £173 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Adam Bewick (25), of Whitwell, Paston. Dangerous driving (Sutterton). 20 weeks prison sentence, £115 v/s, disqualified from driving for 2 years. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance possession of cannabis and possession of cocaine. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

December 8

Scott Barlow (27), of First Avenue, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Alex Barrett (30), of Rogers Drive, Saltash, Cornwall. Speeding (Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Thomas Bell (49), of Market Place, Middlesbrough. Speeding (Little Sutton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Richard Bradley (46), of Spalding Road, Crowland. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Andrew Briggs (31), of Rynet Court, Marsh House Lane, Warrington. Speeding (Long Sutton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Danas Burdulis (36), of New Road, Gaywood, King’s Lynn. Speeding (Little Sutton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Haulato Djalo (35), of Ulverston Close, Paston. Speeding (Baston). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Dustinas Dumbliauskas (23), of Water Street, Springwood, Huddersfield. Speeding (Little Sutton). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.