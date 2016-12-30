COURT REGISTER

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

November 30

Mateusz Opalka (22), of Winsover Road, Spalding. Possession of amphetamine (Spalding). £150 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Sandijs Selagovskis (26), of Havelock Street, Spalding. Drink driving (Spalding). £250 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Helen Thornalley (50), of Wigtoft Road, Sutterton. Drink driving (Boston). £85 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months. No separate penalty for no insurance.

Dana Davicenko (37), of Galway Close, Spalding. Drink driving (Spalding). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Jan Domza (23), of Little London, Spalding. Drink driving (Spalding). Community order with 120 unpaid work, £85 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 26 months. No separate penalty for no insurance.

Adam Jones(34), of Eagle Road, Bourne. Intentionally exposed genitals (Bourne). £300 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

November 29

James Blair (48), of Crossdale Street, Northrepps, Norfolk. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £215 fine, £85 costs, 3pts.

Tomas Adomaitis (31), of Crocus Walk, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Walter Barker (71), of Stockwell Gate, Whaplode. Speeding (Cowbit). £70 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Marius Nae (31), of Vere Road, New England, Peterborough. Speeding (Baston). £70 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Thomas Rands (52), of Pennine Way, Gunthorpe. Speeding (Cowbit). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Jason Rush (46), of Frostley Gate, Holbeach. Speeding (Long Sutton). £293 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Shawn Stanner (43), of South Parade, South Kyme. Speeding (Wigtoft). £223 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Joshua Chambers (22), of High Road, Whaplode. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Marcis Jekabsons (21), of Pennygate, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Anna Kowalczyk (29), of Pinchbeck Road, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

December 1

John Kelday (61), of Churchfields Road, Folkingham. Drink driving and driving while disqualified (Sleaford). Three months prison sentence consecutive to sentence imposed 22.2.16 by Essex Magistrates’ Court suspended for 12 months, £115 fine, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 3 years. No separate penalty for no insurance.

Kathryn Arrowsmith (49), of Horbling Fen Drove, Horbling. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Thomas Carpenter (46), of Station Street, Donington. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Marius Drinceanu (21), of Willesby Road, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Tony Eccles (47), of Farmhouse Drive, Deeping St Nicholas. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Eligenijus Falancius (53), of Gosberton Road, Surfleet. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Tadeusz Litwicki (63), of Denstone Road, Nottingham. Speeding (Whaplode). £166 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mark Smith (29), of Highfield Road, Donington. No insurance (Boston). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Emma Russell-White (32), of Godfrey Avenue, Gosberton. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Stephen Vanstone (51), of Queens Bank, Crowland. Speeding (Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

December 2

Boualem Agrounallah (45), of Whitmore Estate, Hackney, London. Harassment (Bourne). Community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £100 fine, £85 v/s, £50 costs.

Konstantinos Koytoylas (45), of St Leonards Avenue, Woodhall Spa. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, 3pts. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, v/s £22, £300 costs, 3pts.

Shane Smith (37), of Belchmire Lane, Gosberton. Breach of restraining order (Gosberton Risegate 12.9.16). 18 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 24 months, to take part in building better relationships programme and rehabilitation activity requirement. Breach of restraining order (Spalding 16.9-24.9.16). 18 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 24 months. Breach of restraining order (Gosberton Risegate 25.9.16). 18 weeks prison sentence suspended for 24 months, restraining order, £115 v/s, £300 costs.

December 5

Jamie Placey (43), of Lowgate, Gedney Dyke. Failed to stop after an accident (Long Sutton). £250 fine, £33 v/s, 385 costs, 7pts. Driving without due care and attention. £83 fine.

Tomas Jonikas (25), of Minster Court, Long Sutton. No insurance (Whaplode). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Rolandas Jovaisas (49), of Bruce Close, Spalding. Speeding (Leverton). £80 fine, £20 v/s, 3pts.

Edmuntas Raudonaitis (45), of Crocus Walk, Spalding. Driving without due care and attention (Spalding). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Miroslaw Stanejko (36), of Merlin Close, Bourne. Speeding (Baston).£130 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Simon Garratty (52), of Manor Court, Bourne. Assault (Lincoln). 12 months conditional discharge, £100 compensation. No action taken on breach of conditional discharge.