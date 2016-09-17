COURT REGISTER

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

August 18

Caroline Moxon (39), of Moulton Washway, Fosdyke Bridge. Three counts of assaulting a police officer (Boston). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 compensation.

Paul Thompson (57), of Clifton Road, Shefford, Bedfordshire. Drink driving (Spalding). £500 fine, £50 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

August 22

Adrian Kelk (43), of Lamore Park, Peterborough. Dishonestly used without authority electricity to the value of £2342.01 (Sutton Bridge). Community order with 150 hours unpaid work, £60 v/s, £100 costs. No separate penalty for possession of cannabis.

August 24

James Coddington (31), of Thames Road, Spalding. Destroyed external telephone and sign of value unknown belonging to Lincolnshire Police (Spalding). 18 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs. Damaged custody monitor screen and custody cell wall by smearing blood on it, of value unknown belonging to Lincolnshire Police (Boston). 18 months conditional discharge.

Airimas Rackaitis (23), of Langlew Mews, Kirton. Drink driving (Boston). £250 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Robin Woolsey (65), of St Pauls Road, Spalding.

Drink driving (Spalding). £150 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

William Gray (24), of John Bends Way, Parson Drove. Two counts of criminal damage (Holbeach St Johns). Community order with 100 hours unpaid work and rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £85 v/s, £85 costs.

Mateusz Opalka (21), of Winsover Road, Spalding. Possession of amphetamine (Boston). 12 months conditional discharge, drug to be forfeited and destroyed. Possession of amphetamine (Spalding). 12 months conditional discharge, £15 v/s, £85 costs, drug to be forfeited and destroyed.

Remigius Hirszfeld (36), c/o Winsover Road, Spalding. Assault (Spalding). £180 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs. No separate penalty for criminal damage.

Christopher Morris (30), of Spring Gardens, Spalding. Assault (Spalding). Community order with 150 unpaid work, restraining order, £85 v/s, £320 costs.

Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Community order with 100 hours unpaid work, restraining order.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

August 18

Adam Hennig (27), of Balmoral Avenue, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Paul Michnea (30), of High Street, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. Driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. £220 fine.

Bernard Richardson (27), of Hickathrift Field, Marshland St James. Speeding (Tydd Gote). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Matthew Goring (39), of Middlegate Road West, Frampton. No insurance (Boston). £660 fine, £66 v/s £85 costs, 6pts.

August 19

Marius Ubavivius (36), of Medina Walk, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Nettleham). £100 fine, £20 v/s, £100 costs, 6pts.

August 20

Pawel Pudlis (20), of Atton Avenue, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £350 fine, £35 v/s, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

August 22

Charlotte Bowles (28), of George Alcock Way, Farcet, Peterborough. Speeding (Spalding). £100 fine, £20 v/s, 3pts.

Sam Ellis (23), of Crown Avenue, Holbeach St Marks. Driving without due care and attention (Holbeach). £215 fine, £22 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 3 months.

August 23

Andrew Quinn (49), of Anfield Road, Long Sutton. Failed to give driver ID (Nettleham). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Elliot Stevenson (30), of East Street, Rippingale. No insurance (Rippingale). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months. No separate penalty for no MOT.

Christian Grigorescu (26), of Caravan Site, Pennyhill, Holbeach. Failed to give driver ID (Nettleham). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Steven Korsakovs (60), of Estover Road, March. Speeding (Whaplode). £100 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Kenneth Arnold (59), of Whitemoor Lane, Collingham, Notts. Driving without a seat belt (Spalding). £125 fine, £15 v/s, £85 costs.

Dale Ayling (28), of Conifer Rise, Northampton. Speeding (Sutterton). £141 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Joanne King (35), of Crown Point Drive, Bixley, Norfolk. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £100 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

August 26

Matuesz Slyszko (23), of The Crescent, Spalding. Possession of a weapon designed for the discharge of a noxious liquid, namely oleoresin capsicum (pepper). Six weeks prison sentence suspended for 1 year, £80 v/s, £85 costs, pepper spray to be destroyed.

August 29

Simon Bailey (40), of Broadlands Avenue, Bourne. Sent to prison for 6 weeks, 2 weeks for breach of a restraining order and 4 weeks for the original office of harassment of which the restraining order was imposed, £115 v/s.

August 30

Dan Chiriac (25), Student Camp, A17 Long Sutton. No insurance (Long Sutton). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.