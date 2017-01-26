COURT: Demon drink plays its part in Spalding Christmas offences

All 14 defendants in Boston Magistrates Court on Wednesday faced allegations of offending behaviour – mainly involving alcohol– on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Among them was Shaun Meirion Highcock (32), of Black Prince Avenue, Market Deeping, who was conditionally discharged for 18 months after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Christmas Eve, after he was seen going up various garden paths and kicking street signs while walking along Park Road in Spalding.

“I’ll make sure I get a taxi home in future,” he told the magistrates, who also ordered him to pay £105 in costs and charges.

Banned after driving with excess alcohol was Dawid Busa (27), of Lewis Court in Spalding, whose alcohol level was four times the permitted level when police found him driving his Citroen van in New River Drove in Spalding in the early hours of Boxing Day.

He was disqualified from driving for 31 months and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work for the community and to pay £85 in costs.

Dean Luke (34), of Bowditch Road, Spalding, crashed his car into a tree in the early evening of Christmas Eve and was found to have 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He was also found to be in possession of a bladed article in a public place, as well as driving without a valid driving licence or insurance.

He told police he was selling the car and had gone for ‘one last blast’ and his solicitor Phillipa Chatterton said the car had been insured and displaying ‘L’ plates until quite recently and Luke had decided to give it a half mile run after finding a buyer for the car.

She also told the magistrates that he used the Stanley knife for his work and had taken it from the car when he realised he would have to leave it as it was a write-off, but admitted he hadn’t worked for two months.

He was banned from driving for 20 months but was offered the drink driving course which would reduce the period of his ban by 20 weeks.

He was also fined a total of £360 for all the offences and £105 in costs and charges.