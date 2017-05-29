COURT CREGISTER

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

May 2

Aleksejs Susorovs (28), of Lowgate Avenue, Bicker. Driving while disqualified (Bicker). 6 weeks prison sentence consecutive to original offence in respect of suspended sentence order, £115 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months. No separate penalty for no insurance. Original offence in respect of suspended sentence order, suspended sentence of imprisonment of 12 weeks suspended for 2 years implemented as a sentence of 6 weeks concurrent. No adjudication on commission of a further offence during operational period of suspended sentence.

Natasha Abbott (34), of Cowbit Road, Spalding. Driving otherwise than accordance with a licence (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sharon Bozier (53), of St Swithins Close, Bicker. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Paul Brown (49), of Lynn Fields, West Rudham. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Lucian Buliga (37), of Washway Road, Holbeach. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Darren Bunn (44), of Causeway, Wyberton. No insurance (Swineshead). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Jason Goldsmith (39), of Fern Road, King’s Lynn. Driving otherwise than accordance with a licence (Sutton Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Tomas Janusaitis (27), of Sharman Way, Spalding. Speeding (Whaplode). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Chris Johnson (47), of Bell lane, Fosdyke. Speeding (Sutterton). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sebastian Klusek (20), of Sheila Crescent,Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Nicky Parrish (36), of South Parade, Spading. Speeding (Cowbit). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ana Pinto (22), of Winsover Road, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Beverly Thompson (53), of High Street, Moulton. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £301 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

May 3

Jodie Gaffney (19), of Brambleside, Kettering. Drunk and disorderly (Spalding Railway Station). £100 fine, £30 v/s, detained in courthouse, detention deemed served by time already spent in custody. No separate penalty for failing to surrender to custody.

Lukasz Spiewak (37), of Crabtree, Paston. No insurance (Quadring). £200 fine, £30 v/s, detained in courthouse, detention deemed served by time already spent in custody, disqualified from driving for 9 months. Speeding. £85 fine.

May 4

Scott Dawson (47), of Southfields, Bourne. Assault (Bourne). Community order with 60 hours unpaid work, £85 v/s, £85 costs.

Dovel Taylor (39), of South Fen Road, Bourne. Driving while disqualified (Corby Glen). 12 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 24 months, rehabilitation activity requirement. Drink-driving. 12 weeks prison sentence suspended for 24 months, £115 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 48 months. No separate penalty for no insurance/MOT.

Anthony Atling (71), of Saxon Way, Bourne. Assault (Bourne). 24 months conditional discharge, restraining order, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

George Haynes (53), of Northorpe Road, Donington. Two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal (Donington). 2 years conditional discharge. Failed to comply with an animal by-product requirement, in that dead pigs identified were held, pending consignment or disposal, in such manner as to ensure no animal or bird had access. 2 years conditional discharge. Failed to comply with the Welfare of Farmed Animals Regulations. 2 years conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £1,000 costs. Four further counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, 2 years conditional discharge.

Samuel Barker (21), of Caledonian Road, Stamford. No insurance (Morton). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Matthew Carter (38), of Battlefields Lane South, Holbeach. No insurance (Whaplode). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Anthony Crinks (31), of Park Lane, Long Sutton. No MOT (Long Sutton). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Edaena Odonoghue (62), of Park Road, Holbeach. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Adam Reynolds (36), of Mountbatten Way, Ravensthorpe, Peterborough. Driving without due care and attention (Holbeach). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. Driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. £100 fine.

Charlie Thomas (24), of Nenelands, Sutton Bridge. Speeding (Long Sutton). £166 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Egidijus Vitkus (30), of Fulney Avenue, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £250 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

May 5

Andre Oliveira (32), Dennis Estate, Kirton. No insurance (Kirton). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Ray Sanusi (22), of Claremont Street, Lincoln. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £100 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Aron Duff (32), of Queens Road, Spalding. Stole two bottles of wine worth £7.98 belonging to Aldi (Spalding). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s. Failed to surrender to custody (Boston). 12 months conditional discharge.

Craig Johnson (32), of Batemans Close, Gedney. Criminal damage (Holbeach). 6 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs.