Couple targeted by thieves for third year in a row

A Long Sutton couple are baffled after garden ornaments were stolen from outside their home for the third time.

Retired Geraldine and Frederick Burrows, both in their 60s, came back to their bungalow in Spring Gardens from a weekend away in Skegness to find two ornamental planters had disappeared.

Artist's impression of one of the abducted 'flower pot' ornaments. (SG260917-210TW)

Exasperated Geraldine said: “This is the third time this has happened. Each year we have been away on holiday we have come back to find ornaments missing. But other people in the street have ornaments outside and they haven’t been touched.

“We’ve had a cup and saucer ornament go missing, and decorative pots.

“This time it was a couple of pots which are nicknamed ‘Bill and Ben’. They looked like small trees, with a wooden effect and faces painted on them - about a foot high, with flowers in the top.

“But they were heavy and someone couldn’t have just walked or ridden off with them on a bike.

“We were unpacking the car from holiday (on Monday, September 25) when my husband asked me what was the matter? I said there were two round marks in the gravel where the planters were. I looked all the way round the garden twice and realised they had vanished.”

Geraldine doesn’t know if it is somebody playing practical jokes and said she hadn’t reported it to the police because she didn’t want to ‘bother’ them.

But she said what worries her is that someone has been on her property.

She said: “I just want to warn people in the area that this is happening.

“It is quite unnerving and has put me on edge. When I hear cars outside I am worried if it is someone coming to the house.”

South Holland Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Gareth Boxall said: “It’s important that the police are told about crimes like this. There might be limited evidence available to catch the offenders but having a clear picture of what crime is occurring helps us to focus our resources effectively.

“There are sometimes opportunities to obtain evidence even in the most apparently difficult to solve crimes. We receive calls every day which we shouldn’t be ‘bothered’ with; theft of people’s property doesn’t make up any of them though. If you’ve had your property stolen or damaged, tell us and give us a fighting chance of solving that crime. You can contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 (only use 999 in a real emergency) and crimes can also be reported through our online crime reporting which is available at www.lincs.police.uk

