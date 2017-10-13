Couple’s secret to a happy marriage as they celebrate 60 years together

When teenager Gary Todd first set eyes on Pat Wright at a holiday camp he felt a sudden spark.

That spark has been kept well and truly alive as the Spalding couple have just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

We’ve had the odd argument but we never make a big decision on our own Gary Todd

And the secret to a happy marriage, according to Gary, is that they make decisions together.

He said: “We just clicked. We have had ups and downs the same as everybody, but nothing major.

“You have the odd argument but we are a partnership. We never make a big decision on our own, we always make it together.”

And Pat, now 77, agreed: “Making decisions together has helped but what’s kept us together is that we still love each other.”

Pat was 16 years old and Gary was 17 when they met at a Butlin’s holiday camp in North Yorkshire.

Pat, originally from Crowland, was on holiday with her cousin Janet who was “going out” with a friend of Gary’s. His friend offered to introduce the couple.

Gary, now 78, and originally from Peterborough, said: “We went out to see a show, the cabaret we called it, and we were outside when I met Pat and I thought ‘Ooh, I like her,’ but I didn’t know what to do.

“My mate was there so looked at him.

“Then I took her hand and we went to watch the show and have been together ever since.”

The couple married in Crowland Abbey and today have four children, 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Gary worked as an HGV driver for Dalton Seeds (Dalmark) in Eye before retiring and Pat has worked as a teaching assistant and was clerk at Crowland Parish Council for many years.

They had a small gathering for their diamond wedding anniversary on September 28, having had a big get-together for their 50th (golden) wedding anniversary.

“We did our big celebration for our 50th. You don’t always know if you’re going to see your 60th,” said Gary.

“We enjoy doing everything together. We go on holiday together, we used to do ballroom dancing and just live life to the full.”

