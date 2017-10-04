Couple battle to change look of power plant

Opposition is growing to a planned 24-metre high electricity converter station that National Grid Viking Link Ltd want to build on a Donington farm.

Donington district councillor Jane King fears the power plant will dominate the village skyline and Lizzie Almond and partner Chris Wray, who live on the farm where the energy company is compulsorily purchasing 80 acres, have launched a petition to seek key design changes.

Lizzie Almond with her petition to change the design of the proposed converter station. SG260917-212TW

Lizzie said: “The converter station is going to be blue and white and the only reason it is going to be blue and white is because South Holland District Council want it blue and white. Everyone else in our community wants it to look like a barn as opposed to a big industrial unit.”

Another concern is a proposed fence that will cut through the middle of Northorpe Farm, in Ing Drove, because the couple say it will stop free movement of wildlife like deer.

The couple have launched an e-petition on the council website, with a paper version in shops, and set up the Donington Community Action Group - Viking Link Project on Facebook, which has a link to the e-petition.

Coun King backs the couple’s fight but believes, as they do, the building is a “foregone conclusion”.

She wants the station “lowered and lengthened” to lessen its visual impact and asks: “With the proposed height of the building, how on earth are you going to hide it?”

The council hasn’t commented on its alleged preference for a blue and white building.

A council spokesman said: “This is an application that will go to planning committee in due course. In the meantime we would encourage any members of the public with concerns to submit these in writing to us. These will be taken into account in the determining of the planning application. The deadline for comments is October 14.”

