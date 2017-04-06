County highways asked to think again on Crowland bridge closure

County highways officials are being asked to rethink plans to close Crowland’s Fen Bridge for repairs to the water mains.

Lincolnshire County Council has warned that the bridge, which runs over the B1166 Gravel Causeway, will need to be closed while further repairs take place.

But Coun Michael Atkinson complained that diversions along the A16 cause “great difficulties” for families going to and from South View Community Primary School, as well as businesses that use the bridge to come into Crowland.

A Crowland Parish Council spokesman said: “When the bridge is closed, the detour is a very long way round for residents and other businesses that use the bridge into Crowland, including parents with children attending South View Community Primary School.

“The bridge was closed for two weeks recently and Lincolnshire County Council is now saying that it needs to be closed again for pipes to be laid by Anglian Water.

“So we are writing to the council to as we would like to know if this can be done without closing the road.”