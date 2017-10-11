County council scraps controversial £2.5million road plan for A17 Gedney

Parish, district and county councillors have won the day as Lincolnshire County Council has scrapped its controversial road scheme for the A17 at Gedney,

The £2.5million project was halted in its tracks following a consultation meeting with local councillors on Wednesday.

A similar plan for the Long Sutton area has also been axed.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said today: “In light of the opposition we’ve had from local parish and county councillors, we’ve decided not to go ahead with the Gedney or Long Sutton projects.

“Since making this decision, we’ve had discussions with the DfT and they have agreed, contrary to previous advice, to let us keep some of the funding, which will be used elsewhere on the A17 at Holdingham roundabout, near Sleaford.

“We know this outcome will be disappointing for local businesses, particularly those in the transport and logistics industry who have supported the scheme; however, it was important to take all local views into account when deciding how to progress.

“We will continue exploring other ways of reducing congestion and improving journey times along the A17, including looking into where funding for future improvements could potentially come from.”

The county’s 2+1 scheme would have seen two lanes created for eastbound traffic (travelling towards Sutton Bridge) between Gedney roundabout and Lutton Garnsgate and a single lane for westbound traffic.

Councillors at Wednesday’s meeting called for the county council to scrap the scheme and hand the £2.5million back to the Government.

