County council elections: Sneath says results are good news for Prime Minister Theresa May

County councillor Elizabeth Sneath (Con) was re-elected with a massive margin, more than 1,000 votes ahead of her nearest rival in Spalding Elloe.

She has welcomed the return to Tory rule at County Hall and the Conservatives’ results across the country.

“I think Mrs (Theresa) May must be delighted,” said Coun Sneath. “It looks good for the General Election.”

Coun Sneath met the PM in February this year at the Conservative Councillors’ Conference, and describes the Tory leader as “very calm and very measured”.

The two women chatted for a few minutes and their conversation touched on the county elections.

Coun Sneath told us: “I am interested in what goes on in London but, really, I am a local person. I am here for my residents.”

The councillor has kept Pinchbeck in her ward but Boundary Commission changes have added new areas to represent.

Coun Sneath said: “I have walked miles and miles this last few weeks.”