County council elections: Grocock “elated” with Donington Rural win

District council vice-chairman Rodney Grocock (Con) took Donington Rural with 1,348 votes, beating second placed district councillor Jane King by 554.

It was his first county council win and fourth election success.

He said: “I feel absolutely elated. I have played four and won four.”

He believes he is the only Lincolnshire councillor to represent completely different areas – Moulton, Weston and Cowbit for district and Donington, Quadring and Gosberton for county.

He opted for the Donington county council seat because it includes part of his home patch of Pinchbeck.

Coun Grocock said: “Nobody knows me in Donington so I insisted on doing all the door knocking myself so I spoke to people and learned about the area. I met some fantastic people.”

Key issues for him were street lighting, derelict buildings blighting the street scene and litter/dog fouling.