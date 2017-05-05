County council elections: Grandson predicted win for Christine Lawton in Spalding South

South Holland District Council’s housing portfolio holder Christine Lawton (Con) took Spalding South, fulfilling the prediction of her 18-year-old grandson, Adam.

He told her: “You will win, granny, because it’s Star Wars Day ... May the 4th be with you.”

Adam and another grandson, Nathaniel (6), were among family members arriving from all over the country to help Coun Lawton deliver election leaflets.

The family effort saw Coun Lawton ease to a comfortable victory with 1,138 votes, 712 ahead of UKIP’s Pete Williams who was second.

Coun Lawton aims to focus her efforts on ensuring the county council has effective adult social care services and says those services link with her housing portfolio because the district provides sheltered housing.

She’s also taking up residents’ concerns about street lighting, grass cutting and the state of footpaths.