COUNTY COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Ex-deputy leader Poll back at county chambers

Former South Holland District Council leader Eddy Poll (Conservative) has “unfinished business” as Spalding East’s voice at Lincolnshire County Council again after a four-year absence.

Coun Poll, the council’s deputy leader when toppled at the 2013 election, won 60 per cent of the vote to beat the man who replaced him four years ago, Richard Fairman (UKIP).

Karen Lee (Labour) and Kathleen Tanner (Liberal Democrat) where the other defeated candidates who stood against Coun Poll, leader of South Holland District Council between 1999 and 2003.

He said: “It’s pretty good to be back and I’m pleased, to say the least, because I’m here to try and help everybody.

“It wasn’t too bad to have been voted out and the one thing you realise is that if you can’t take defeat then it’s a poor show.

“On the other hand, I was a bit disappointed that the result in 2013 didn’t reflect the work that was put in to send out the literature and talk to people on the street.”

Coun Poll, married with two children and eight grandchildren, will combine his county council duties with the chairmanship of the Anglia (Northern) Regional Flood and Coastal Committee (RFCC).

But he said: “It’s good for me because I see it as unfinished business at a time when there are going to be many tough decisions to be made.

“As a local politician, there’s a certain amount of votes that are for you as a person and a certain amount that are for you as someone standing for the (Conservative) party.

“It’s a very large group of us this time but sometimes the bigger an overall majority you have, the more difficult it is to manage the group because there isn’t an effective opposition.

“It’s a bit of a shame for democracy if you don’t have any opposition but, as in my other role of helping to manage flood risk with Anglia (Northern) RFCC, a major part of the job is making sure that people work together to the best of their ability.”