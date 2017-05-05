COUNTY COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Another term after landslide win for ‘elated’ Pepper

Crowland will have another four years with retired firefighter Coun Nigel Pepper as their representative after a decisive victory in his ward.

Coun Pepper, funeral director at A. Coley and Son in West Street, Crowland, took more than four-fifths of the vote, crushing fellow candidates Darryl Kirk (Labour) and Charles Finister (Liberal Democrat).

He said: “I’m elated as I had a really positive response from people and the feedback I got was that they hadn’t got any literature from the other candidates.

“Being a funeral in Crowland has helped me to be successful, as has spending 38 years in the fire services, with over half that time spent in charge of Crowland Fire Station.

“I’d like to thank everyone who voted in giving me the biggest return in the South Holland area, something I’m really pleased about.”

Coun Pepper, who has two daughters, intends to renew his campaign for safety measures on the A16 in Crowland, particular at its junction with the B1166 James Road/Hull’s Drove junction.

He said: “It’s still a hot issue, but the biggest thing for me is the distance you have to travel to get to meeting in my own county.

“However, I’ve always had a desire to be community-spirited and to help people.”

Among the messages posted on social media supporting Coun Pepper, one read: “Although voting blue (Conservative) is not typically my thing, I just wanted to say that I have been really impressed by your campaign, literature, general visibility and sheer amount of hard work in the area leading up to this local election, (along with) your general activity as a councillor.

“I think you deserve to win this election and wish you luck in your objective to do so.”