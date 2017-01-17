Countdown to launch of new hub in Holbeach

Post Office, pharmacy and community library services will be under one roof in Holbeach next month thanks to a £1.2million project by the Co-op.

Lincolnshire Co-op will open all three services in an extension to its Fleet Street store on Monday, February 13.

The current volunteer library in Church Street closes on the evening of Thursday, January 26 to get set for the move and the Co-op has appealed for more volunteers to come forward to boost the 22-strong team.

Co-op volunteer co-ordinator Rachel Ashmore said: “Volunteering at our library is a great way to meet people and develop new skills. We’re keen to hear from enthusiastic people in Holbeach and the surrounding area who could spare a couple of hours a week to give back to their community.”

County councillor Nick Worth, the executive councillor who led the switch from council-run to volunteer-run libraries, is a volunteer at the the library. He says volunteers are looking forward to the move and there will be a better service for the public with extended opening hours.

Holbeach Post Office in High Street closes at 12.30pm on Saturday, February 11 and opens in Fleet Street at 1pm on the 13th.

It will open Monday-Saturday 9am-5.30pm, giving customers an extra five hours on a Saturday.

Wayne Dennett, Post Office group manager for Lincolnshire Co-op, said: “We are delighted to soon be welcoming customers to our Holbeach store as part of our major project to create a hub of community facilities around our food store.

“As a convenience store operator we are always looking for ways to make life easier for our customers and to provide an excellent service for the local community. This is an exciting project that will really benefit the community.”

To volunteer to work in the library please call Rachel Ashmore on 01522 785299 or email rashmore@lincolnshire.coop

