Councillors vote to back fairer funding for Lincs campaign

A campaign to secure fairer funding for Lincolnshire is being supported by South Holland District Council.

The campaign has been launched by Lincolnshire councils to lobby Government for a fairer funding deal.

Cllr Malcolm Chandler, deputy leader of the council, said: “Lincolnshire is one of the lowest-funded areas in the country and I firmly believe that the government needs to develop a new funding formula which would benefit all councils in the county.

“We are supporting a united move to lobby ministers and MPs for a fairer funding deal to benefit us all for years to come.”

If Lincolnshire received the average funding for council areas in England, the region would benefit from £116million extra funding for services, every year. The campaign was back at South Holland District Council’s full council meeting on Wednesday (November 1).

Council leaders are now meeting with local MPs and Government Ministers to set out the case strongly for a fair deal for Lincolnshire.

For more information, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/fairerfunding