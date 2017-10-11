Councillors put back decision on 81 homes plan for Donington

Have your say

Concerns over density, rubbish collection points and the design of housing led councillors to defer making a decision on a new development in Donington.

Ashwood Homes had applied to build 81 properties off Town Dam Lane, making substantial section 106 payments of £407,026 toward education provision and £35,964 towards healthcare.

However, the design of the development was questioned by councillors.

“Donington is one of our most sustainable locations,” said committee chairman, Coun Roger Gambba-Jones, “It is suited to be our sixth town, but it has to be developed the right way.”

Coun Rodney Grocock didn’t like what he saw on the plans: “ I can see nothing but boxes – no character whatsoever.

“I didn’t like the layout, the box shapes or the bin collection points.”

Coun Chris Brewis also disagreed with the use of bin collection points at the proposed development.

“Collection points becoming dumping points,” he said. “We need to start from scratch again – this is a very poor development.”

The site, which would have two access points, is currently open grassland site with the skate park to the east with the primary school beyond.

Glasshouses are located along the south boundary, and towards the site along the south boundary.

The site was earmarked as a potential housing site in the Local Plan, but the density of the proposed housing on the site was unanticipated.

Coun Gambba-Jones added: “It’s in the Local Plan, but in principle, not in detail.”

Coun Bryan Allcock added: “There are too many houses on this site.”

Councillors moved to defer the decision on the application, to allow the developer time to consider adjusting the density of housing on the site before it is reconsidered by the committee.

What do you think? Email jeremy.ransome@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Previous Donington development stories ...

Donington Parish Council in plea for freeze on building new homes

Donington homes plan: where will kids go to school?

New homes in Donington will bring ‘total chaos’, warns villager