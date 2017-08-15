Councillors launch new surgeries in Long Sutton

Long Sutton district councillors Laura Eldridge and Jack Tyrrell have launched a new series of monthly surgeries at the town’s Market House in Market Street.

Couns Eldridge and Tyrrell will be available to see their constituents on Friday, September 29, from 4pm until 6pm.

The two-hour surgeries were started on a trial basis last Friday, August 11, and are due to continue on the last Friday of every month until November.

