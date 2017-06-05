Councillor to press for planning enforcement at Donington development

County and district councillor Rodney Grocock promised to help the parish council press for enforcement of a planning condition.

The district council planning committee stipulated a turntable must be provided for vehicles when two new homes were built in Church Street.

But the parish council says the homes were built without a turntable.

Chairman Coun Arthur Baldwin said: “I thought it was a stipulation of the planning committee that a turntable was installed. Surely, if it’s a stipulation, then South Holland should insist it is carried out?”

Coun Grocock said he would ask for a site meeting with a planning officer.