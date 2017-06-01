Councillor’s extension to Crowland home is approved

Councillors approved a home extension for one of their own on Wednesday night.

As a member of the council, Coun Angela Harrison’s application to extend her Crowland home had to be considered by her fellow councillors, rather than be dealt with by the council’s planning department.

The planning committee saw images of Coun Harrison’s home and where the ground and first floor extension would be built at her Monks Meadow home.

There were no objections to the proposal and the committee unanimously approved Coun Harrison’s application.