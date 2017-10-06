Councillor is baffled by new rules for South Holland’s garden waste collections

County and district councillor Chris Brewis has hit out at baffling new rules for garden waste collections.

Coun Brewis said: “It seems to many people in Sutton Bridge and Long Sutton, that whatever the perceived problems up till now, the changes to the garden waste service are now impossible to understand.

“People have been told that if they are on the waiting list for a garden bin, they may not even buy the paper bags for garden waste.

“The system now requires people to buy the bags on line, even if they cannot, and pay a swingeing surcharge for delivery.

“Previously bags were available from convenient local locations such as Market House in Long Sutton, or the Curlew Centre in Sutton Bridge.

“If people wish to get rid of their garden waste, which residents of Spalding can do fairly easily, where are they expected to go?

“The waiting list for the bins is an indeterminate time – maybe many months.

“I have been a councillor for many years, and do not understand the council’s present position, which seems to have been designed to be unintelligible.”

Sutton Bridge Parish Council clerk Robert Smith has explained the change of rules as he understands them.

He said: “The parish council previously issued purple garden waste bags on behalf of SHDC at £1.50 each.

“These, when filled, could be left out for collection by SHDC.

“As I understand it, SHDC now prefers the use of garden waste wheelie bins.

“However, I believe that there is a capacity issue related to the collection of these bins and therefore a waiting list exists for residents wishing to sign up for this service, which costs £49 per annum for 24 collections.

“Those residents on the waiting list, or who don’t want/need a wheelie bin, and are in a trial area – you have to check your address on the SHDC website – can purchase paper sacks at £2 each, including postage and ordered in batch quantities of 10.

“Those without wheelie bins and not in the trial area can be posted the purple bags under the same conditions. The policy of the district council is that the parish council is no longer able to issue the purple bags. These have to be requested through the SHDC website, or by telephone, and posted to residents.”

• For help contact the SHDC garden waste team on 01775 761161.

Previously ...

Sutton Bridge Parish Council unhappy over garden waste change

Pilot garden waste scheme about to start in selected areas

You can sign up for South Holland garden waste scheme on Monday