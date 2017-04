The manager of day-to-day council services in Bourne and the Deepings is set for a new role.

Beverly Agass is set to leave her role as Chief Executive of South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) for the same role in south Cambridgeshire.

Mrs Agass, a linguistics graduate who previously worked for retailer John Lewis early in her career, joined SKDC in 2009 and has held a number of senior management roles in Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire and Lincolnshire.