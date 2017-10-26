Council chairman names his annual charity

Chairman of South Holland District Council, Coun Rodney Grocock, has announced that Spalding WWII Memorial Charity is his chosen cause for his year in office.

The charity is seeking to raise £60,000 to build a memorial to honour the fallen of the Second World War. The memorial will be built and positioned in the Peace Garden, Ayscoughfee Gardens, Spalding.

Cllr Grocock said: “I would first of all like to thank local artist, Ruth Baldry, for giving up her time to paint the wonderful artist’s impression of the memorial. I would also like to thank Cllr Jack McLean and his company, Drive By Websites, for offering so much assistance and district councillors from South Holland for their generosity in donating money from their ward budgets.

“I’ve been a district councillor for coming up to 10 years and, during this time, it’s been a privilege to work with these men and women and I have been humbled by how they give up their time to help people in their wards.

“Last, but by no means least, the public. Each and every one of you, I cannot thank you enough. The charity is now in an extremely good position to kick-start the project.”

The committee has set a target of having the memorial built by November 11 2019, to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the war.

Cllr Grocock said: “If your school, club or organisation would like to hold an event, I will be more than happy to attend – I have been told my forte is auctioneering.”

The List of the Fallen is at www.spaldingwwiimemorial.org, where details on how to donate can also be found.