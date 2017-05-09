Council chairman joins Spalding Marching Ambassadors for big night

Spalding Marching Ambassadors showcased their talents in front of 50 guests at a fundraising coffee evening.

The award-winning band are inviting new people to join their ranks, after membership hit a record low of 12, as well as raising cash to meet expenses.

Jack Carson keeps the beat at the coffee evening. SG030517-208TW

Jim Bright, bandmaster since the Marching Ambassadors were founded 37 years ago, said the evening went well with enquiries from two potential members, some £111 raised on the night and promises of future donations.

Special guests at the event in Spalding’s United Reformed Church were South Holland District Council chairman Coun Michael Seymour and his wife, Pauline.

The Marching Ambassadors play drum, trumpet and xylophone and became known to thousands when they took part in Spalding’s popular flower parades.

A few Ambassadors, including Jim, were in the world spotlight as they took part in the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2012 London Olympics.

Drumming up support for the band is Tom Hannam. SG030517-209TW

Budding members aged nine-plus can contact Jim on 07787 791016. Full musical training is given.