Couldn’t bear to be touched by police because of OCD

A 31-year-old Spalding woman told a court that she struggled with a police officer because she had obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and couldn’t bear to be touched.

Ella Cerenkova of Acacia Avenue, admitted stealing a curtain from the town’s B & M store, obstructing the police and having possession of a false driving licence for use in fraud, when she appeared at Boston Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said that at 11.35am on May 15, a store detective saw Cerenkova behaving suspiciously and saw her place a curtain, which it later transpired she had stolen from B & M, in the boot of a car parked on Sainsbury’s car park in Holland Market, Spalding.

She said police attended and searched the car and she struggled with police as she was arrested.

She later told officers she had stolen the curtain on the spur of the moment and that she was struggling with depression and panic attacks and went into one when she was held.

Officers also found a driving licence in the name of Eva Vasina in her handbag.

Mitigating, Roger Lowther said she had been given a lift into town and had gone into B & M and just walked out with the curtains.

He said that when the police came and she was grabbed by a police officer, she had tried to explain that she couldn’t bear to be touched as she suffered from OCD.

Mr Lowther said the false driving licence found in her bag had been given to her as a joke and she had had no intention of ever using it.

Magistrates fined Cerenkova, who had no previous convictions, £100 on each of the three charges and ordered her to pay £115 in costs and charges.