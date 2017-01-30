Could you be a voice to stand up for Lincolnshire?

The chance to join Lincolnshire County Council is being opened up to people across South Holland and south-east Lincolnshire.

All 70 county council seats are up for election on May 4 and anyone aged 18 or over who has links with the county, either as a registered elector or having lived here for at least a year, can stand.

An open meeting for anyone interested is at Boston Borough Council in West Street, Boston, on Monday, March 6, at 6pm.

For more information, call Lorraine Bush on 01205 314224 or e-mail lorraine.bush@boston.co.uk