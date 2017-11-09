Corrie’s Ashley and ‘Barry from Eastenders’ filming in Cowbit

Film producer and actor Mark Noyce shot a scene almost on his doorstep in Cowbit for the new comedy feature film, The Blazing Cannons.

Mark stars alongside co-writer Ben Shockley and a cast including actors who made their names in Eastenders and Coronation Street, Shaun Williamson (who played Barry Evans) and Steven Arnold (Ashley Peacock).

Steven Arnold in a scene from The Blazing Cannons. Photo: Happy Pup Films

Made by Happy Pup Films, The Blazing Cannons is due for UK and US release early next year and follows the story of two cops on the hunt for a serial killer, however the cops, played by Mark and Ben, have an unhealthy obsession with 1970s TV shows.

The duo also have a reputation for coming down hard on the bad boys.

Mark told us: “The scene in Cowbit involved a shoot-out with one of the cops and some gang members. It was filmed very late at night and the Cowbit church is seen in the shot.

“The film has been shot all over the UK, for that particular scene we needed a nice looking church and I think the one in Cowbit has a lot of history and character so I got everyone to come down here for the night.

Mark Noyce and Ben Shockley. Photo: Happy Pup Films

“I made the right decision as it looks lovely on camera and is a great looking scene.”

As well as being an actor, writer, film director and film producer, Mark is known as a former world martial arts champion.

There was a link between his martial arts and film as Mark began training in the Lau Gar style of Kung-Fu at the age of six after his father had seen Enter the Dragon starring Bruce Lee.

