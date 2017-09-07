Controversial housing scheme in Moulton Chapel withdrawn

Plans to build nearly 80 homes on the site of a Moulton Chapel garage have been withdrawn just days before it was due to be considered.

Woodgate Farms had applied to demolish the Moulton Chapel Motors site in Roman Road and build the homes on nearly ten acres of land.

More than 50 objections had been sent in to South Holland District Council where planning committee members were due to have voted on the plans last night.

But confirmation that the application had been withdrawn was given by the council on Monday after concern about the loss of the garage to Moulton Chapel.

• Developers can go ahead and build five new homes in Weston Hills after a national planning body overturned a decision to turn the scheme down.

Weston Hills farming firm F. Earl and Son won the right to build a small mix of two and three-bedroom homes on a field in Austendyke Road, despite a planning inspector admitting that it “would result in slight harm” to the area’s character.

South Holland District Council had originally turned down permission for the development as the site was considered unsuitable for housing and it could “encourage further applications of a similar nature, to the detriment of its rural character”.

But in a statement, the Planning Inspectorate said: “Future occupiers of the development would have some access to services and facilities by means other than private car and the site would contribute to the significant housing shortfall within the district.

“These factors weigh moderately in support of the proposal, while other social and economic benefits carry modest weight in favour of the development.”

