Conservation joy as swifts nest in bell tower at Sutton Bridge church

There’s great excitement in Sutton Bridge now St Matthew’s Church has attracted its first swifts to start a family in the bell tower.

It was hoped the birds would opt for a nest box with a camera inside – as pictures were to be relayed to a big screen inside the church – but, for the moment, the swifts are keeping their private lives away from snooping human eyes.

The church installed four swift nesting boxes last year, but only one had a camera.

Lesley Robinson, who leads a small team of conservation enthusiasts, said the camera was dislodged, probably by swifts checking out the premises, but next year there will be a camera in each box.

The project launched thanks to a small grant from Coun Graham Dark and has the full support of the Vicar, the Rev David Oxtoby, and the parochial church council.

As well as installing nest boxes, the team arranged for recorded swift calls to be played night and morning.

Lesley said: “Playing swift calls from the tower generated a lot of interest and we are pleased to say that one family has now returned to take up residence this season.

“Swifts cause no damage to buildings and will leave no mess behind.

Lesley says swifts are seriously endangered and the group wants to do everything it can to boost their numbers.

She said: “Swifts are our fastest level flying birds, flying up to 70mph. Apart from nesting they will spend their entire life on the wing.

“They will pair for life, and have some of the longest migration routes, which start just a few days after leaving the nest.

“Unfortunately, modern farming methods, intensive use of insecticides and loss of habitat have reduced the numbers of swifts to an alarmingly low number. However this trend could be reversed by offering these fabulous birds the security of man-made nesting sites.

“Many councils and architects across the country are recommending the use of swift bricks and boxes on both new and old buildings. Many schools and churches are joining the campaign to increase their numbers and raise public awareness of their plight.

“What would summer be like without groups of these swirling, screeching, acrobatic, boomerang shaped birds racing around our skies?”

• The group also has a conservation plot taking shape in the churchyard.

Lesley said: “We now have countless bird, bat and insect boxes plus two hedgehog houses. Our aim is to not only create a beautiful natural space, one where our wildlife and wild flowers can flourish, but also to increase public knowledge and awareness of nature.”

Previously ...

It will be “swift watch” from the bell tower at Sutton Bridge Church