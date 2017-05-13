Concert in memory of much-loved Holbeach man

The family of Derrick Thompson, who was well known for organising local charity country music concerts, are holding a concert in his memory.

The Holbeach musician ran concerts for many years, which helped to build Sutton St Edmund Village Hall.

Irish singer Frank McCaffrey who will be performing at the charity country music concert in Holbeach on June 3.

He was also good friends with Irish singer Frank McCaffrey, who will be headlining the concert at Holbeach Community Centre on June 3 at 7.30pm.

His family hope to raise funds for the Sue Ryder Hospice and oncology unit at Peterborough City Hospital (PCH) that cared for Derrick during his cancer treatment. He died in 2014, aged 78.

His daughter, Michelle Parker, is organising the concert along with Derrick’s wife Jean, and sons Tommy and Phil.

She said: “Dad had been running country music concerts for many years, firstly at Parson Drove Village Hall to raise money to build a new hall at Sutton St Edmund.

“When the hall was built he continued running them there until 2000 when he began promoting and running them in Holbeach.

“It was a very difficult decision for him to stop doing them when his health started to deteriorate.

“This is why we want to hold a concert in his memory. We are raising money for the oncology unit at PCH as Dad had treatment there and the care was excellent, and also Thorpe Hall where they were amazing.

“Dad started playing the piano accordion when he was eight-years-old, then went onto keyboard and then organ. After he retired he used to go round to retirement and care homes to entertain them with his music.”

Tickets for the concert are £12.50 and are available from 01406 420104 or 07894 461358, or email stephenthompson907@btinternet.com