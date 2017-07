Christine and Bradley Poore of Pinchbeck won tickets through one of our competitions to see Billy Ocean perform at Lincoln Castle and sent us this picture of themselves enjoying the occasion.

Christine said: “I was absolutely thrilled to win a pair of tickets. The venue was spectacular and the weather was perfect.

“We managed to get quite close to the stage and both Heather Small and Billy Ocean were brilliant. We had such a good night, so thank you very much.”