Community sports academy is final recipient of Holbeach Music and Beer Festival cash

Holbeach Music and Beer Festival organiser Sean Taylor has donated £6,000 to Holbeach United Community Sports Academy.

The money, presented to trustee Stuart Clark, goes a massive way to funding the running costs of the Academy, which provides a home for nearly 200 young footballers, with teams ranging from Under 6 to Under 18.

As well as football, the Academy hosts Slimming World and Dance Fit – but it is the Music and Beer Festival that brings more of the community to The Kings Academy. The aim of the Festival is to create a family fun weekend for the community to enjoy with local bands, local businesses and local good causes/charities of Holbeach to benefit from the money raised.

This aim was certainly achieved for a second year running by Sean and his team of volunteers.

All the trustees, team coaches, children and parents are thankful for the generosity of the Music and Beer Festival.

• Look out for the next Festival over the weekend of August 4, 5 and 6 2017 – www.musicandbeerfestival.co.uk