Community auction in Long Sutton to fund church improvements

The auctioneer’s hammer will be heard in Long Sutton this weekend as its parish church works to open a new community room for its 850th anniversary.

Furniture, paintings, war memorabilia, antiques and other items will be among the lots at a community auction inside St Mary’s Church Hall on Saturday from noon until 4pm.

Stamford-based auctioneer David Palmer, star of TV shows like Bargain Hunt, Cash in the Attic and Flog It, will be selling the items from 1.30pm after a 90-minute viewing period for prospective bidders.

Member’s of St Mary’s Church and the wider community have been invited to donate items for auction, with the proceeds going towards a community room to be created at the back of the church.

A statement published in the church magazine said: “Time is getting closer to when St Mary’s Church celebrates the 850th anniversary of its foundation in 2020.

“It has been decided to celebrate this anniversary by holding a series of events during the year 2020, as well as working towards funding improvements to the church, including a community meeting room and facilities at the back of the church.

“We already use this area regularly for meetings and refreshments, but a working group has been set up to develop ideas and initial ideas have been discussed and agreed by the church council.”

The earliest origins of St Mary’s are thought to date back as far as 1170 when so-called Cluniac monks (linked to the French abbey of Cluny in Burgundy) built the original church during the English Civil War known as “The Anarchy”.

The church statement said: “A number of fundraising events have also been planned during the course of this year, including our community auction led by David Palmer on Saturday.”

Items for auction can be left at the church hall tomorrow between 2pm and 5pm.