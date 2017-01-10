Commissioner and MP praise blue light partnership in Long Sutton

A partnership between firefighters in Long Sutton and paramedics to speed up emergency responses has won praise from the town’s MP and Lincolnshire’s police overseer.

John Hayes, MP for South Holland and the Deepings, along with Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Coun Marc Jones, paid tribute to the Joint Ambulance Conveyance Project (JACP) pioneered by Long Sutton Fire Station in September 2014.

As reported in last week’s Spalding Guardian, firefighters responded to more than 900 call-outs as part of the project last year and Mr Hayes said: “This is a good example of how sharing expertise and resources can deliver good outcomes.

“I add my congratulations to Richard King and his staff for their work and for showing that there’s a good argument for more joint working between the police, fire and ambulance services.”

Coun Jones said: “I think the JACP has been a huge success so that now it needs to come alongside a look at how blue light services are delivered in a rural county like Lincolnshire.”