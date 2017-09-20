Comic Relief money for communities in south-east Lincolnshire

Community groups in South Holland can apply for a slice of a new £2 million investment into making neighbourhoods across the area better.

The cash for the new Core Strength – Local Communities initiative comes from Comic Relief and UK Community Foundations and is aimed at helping small, community-led organisations across the UK working to bring people closer together.

Grants of between £1,000 and £5,000 are available to community organisations with an annual income of up to £100,000.

Gilly Green, head of UK Grants at Comic Relief, said: “We recognise the importance of these community-led organisations and their critical work which is why the heart of this funding is to give organisations the choice of where their

needs lie – be it paying for rent and lighting or investing in development and planning.”

Applications are being accepted by Lincolnshire Community Foundation and for more details, visit www.lincolnshirecf.co.uk

