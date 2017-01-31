Colourful kindness from Holbeach Brownies to Romanian orphans

Generous Brownies in Holbeach have been collecting crayons and colouring books to brighten up the lives of children less fortunate than themselves.

All 26 members of the 1st Holbeach Brownies have been involved and their gifts will go to children in Romanian orphanages.

They have been making the generous collections for several years after being approached by Roger Quentin of the Tenderness Foundation, who will arrange to have them shipped abroad.

Roger visited the Brownies on Thursday evening to pick up the goodies.

Brown Owl Jayne Dean said: “When he is talking to the other leaders and myself, Roger tells a harrowing story about the conditions in the orphanage. It’s upsetting.

“But when he’s talking to the girls he paints a sorry picture but not an upsetting picture because they are too young to understand.

“They are told the only way the children will get these things is if they bring them in. It’s a way of learning about other cultures ... trying to get the message across without being too brutal.”

• 1st Holbeach Brownies meet at the hut behind the HSBC bank on High Street every Thursday evening. The group is open to girls aged seven to ten years.

For more information call Jayne on 01406 422248/07807516031.

• A full page of pictures in Thursday’s (February 2) Spalding Guardian.