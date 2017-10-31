Collectors needed to help raise money for WWII memorial

So far the names of 125 men and two women have been put forward to be remembered on the proposed war memorial.

The charity leading the project is chaired by Rodney Grocock, also chairman of South Holland District Council, and his wife, Christine, created the charity website and sits on one of its sub-committees.

Christine is Peter Eliff’s daughter and the family story of the uncle she never knew gives her an insight into how Spalding families feel about their loved ones being properly commemorated.

Christine says: “It’s been a very humbling experience. I created the website for it and when you are typing out all of the names of these brave men and women who gave their lives it really brings home to you the seriousness of it all.”

Names of those brave men and women are listed on www.spaldingww2memorial.org

The website has a donate button so you can give whatever you can afford to make the memorial a reality.

The memorial will go on the current site of the fountain in the Peace Garden at Ayscoughfee.

In the coming weeks, the fountain will be taken down to allow for the building of an underground structure to support the memorial.

Coun Grocock has made the memorial fund his designated charity, as council chairman, and there will be a big drive for donations on Remembrance Sunday. Clubs and organisations who could collect on Remembrance Sunday are asked to contact Ayscoughfee Hall on 01775 764555 to make arrangements.

